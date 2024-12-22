NFL News: DeMeco Ryans faces setback as CJ Stroud weapon suffers an important injury

DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans faced off against the NFL‘s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs, with hopes of closing the gap in the standings and challenging for the league lead. However, things didn’t go as planned. The Texans fell 27-19, and the game was marred by an unfortunate injury to a kew weapon for C.J. Stroud.

We’re talking about the Texans’ standout wide receiver, Tank Dell, who was forced to leave in the third quarter of the game after a collision with a teammate and Chiefs cornerback.

Ryans provided an update on Dell’s condition after the contest, revealing that the receiver had suffered a significant knee injury. “It hurts to see him go down like that,” Ryans said, visibly frustrated. “He was having a fantastic game, playing really well for us. He was in a great rhythm. Right now, we just want to keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

Dell’s injury adds to the Texans’ growing list of setbacks. The team had already been coping with the loss of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who sustained an ACL injury earlier this season. Houston is now hoping that Dell’s injury is not as severe as feared, and that they can get him back on the field soon.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is distraught after a brutal leg injury to teammate Tank Dell (3) in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 21, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

In the meantime, Ryans is focused on finding a new playmaking partner for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The connection between Stroud and Dell had been a bright spot for the Texans this season, helping them clinch their division title and position themselves at 12th in the NFL standings.

As the Texans head into a crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday at home, C.J. Stroud’s resilience will be key. The rookie has shown impressive maturity throughout the season, and now he must adjust to a new offensive dynamic as he leads the team in Dell’s absence.

Who could step up to replace Tank Dell in the upcoming games?

Tank Dell will likely be sidelined beyond Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the Texans with a significant gap to fill. As a result, Houston must quickly find solutions. One immediate answer could be increasing the involvement of John Metchie III in the offense. C.J. Stroud has shown confidence in Metchie III’s abilities, having already developed a strong rapport with him on the field.

In addition to Metchie III, wide receivers Steven Sims and Xavier Hutchinson are expected to see more playing time in Dell’s absence. With Dell’s injury creating a void, these players will be called upon to step up and contribute.

But it’s not just about the players; head coach DeMeco Ryans will need to adjust his offensive strategy as well. To maintain the efficiency of the passing game, Ryans may have to alter the team’s game plan to account for Dell’s loss and ensure that Stroud can continue to thrive.