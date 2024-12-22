The solid performance of the Texas Longhorns left the Clemson Tigers with no chance, allowing them to advance to the next phase of the NCAAF Playoffs. Steve Sarkisian, the leader of the team off the field, was satisfied with his team’s performance and knows exactly what the key is for his squad to exploit their rivals.

“Our offense is better when we can run it because then the balance can really kick in for us to be able to run it, to throw it, to screen it, to RPO,” Sarkisian said. “Naturally when we can run it effectively, teams have to prepare for a lot when they’re getting ready to play us.”

In a packed DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Quinn Ewers and his team secured a well-earned victory against a worthy opponent, consistently overpowering their defense on the ground. RB Jaydon Blue was one of the standout figures of the game.

From the very beginning, the coach knew that running the ball would be key in this game: “I always put what it takes to win each game,” Sarkisian said. “One of the first bullet points I put up in this room was, run to win. We needed to run the football to win this game, and we’re going to need to run the football to advance in these playoffs.”

Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball during the first half of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Texas won, 38-24.

The victory over the Tigers gave Texas the opportunity to advance to the next round, where they will face the Arizona State Sun Devils on January 1st in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Sarkisian sends a clear message for what’s to come

Although the Longhorns have not yet reached their final goal, Coach Sarkisian knows they have taken an important step. However, what lies ahead will be just as, if not more, challenging, so his Longhorns must give their best to keep advancing.

“Last year was a four-team playoff. This year, it got expanded to 12 and we were the only team of those four teams that made it back into the playoff. It’s not easy to get on this stage and they earned it,” Sarkisian said. “We all know what the end goal that we have and that we want, but that can’t happen unless we focus on what’s right in front of us.”

Clemson vs Texas Dec 21 Dec 21, 2024.Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas leads Clemson 28-10 at the half.

Quinn Ewers shared his feelings after the victory

Quinn Ewers was one of the key figures in his team’s dominant victory and subsequent advancement to the next round of the playoffs. After the win, the talented QB spoke with the press and made something clear after defeating Clemson.

“Us being so close last year, a couple plays away from going to the National Championship, and then who knows what happens. But you can’t live in that dream. We just try to go 1-0 each and every day, each and every week, and then see where that gets us,“ Ewers said.