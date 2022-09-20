The Green Bay Packers claimed their first win of the 2022 NFL season in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Recently, Aaron Rodgers revealed how his team plans to get the best out of its roster this year.

Just like in 2021, the Packers started the 2022 NFL season on the wrong foot, suffering an ugly defeat at the Vikings. However, it didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers and company to bounce back.

Green Bay took care of business in Week 2 against Chicago, showing a much better version than the one we saw in the season opener. This time, the offense was much more ruthless – and the big difference was in the running game.

One of the biggest complaints about the Packers’ opening loss was the little workload given to running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones, but the Packers clearly took note of it as the pair shone on Sunday night’s win over the Bears. According to Rodgers, the Packers will try to give them the ball as much as they can this year.

Aaron Rodgers explains importance of running game for the Packers

"The goal is to get 33 and 28 at the ball," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show, via CBS Sports. "It'd be nice to get them a number of touches, you know, the 15 range, at least, for each of them.

"But it just depends on how the game goes. Some games flow differently than others. Every game there's a conscious effort to get the ball to your best players, but the flows of different games don't allow it sometimes, or allow it maybe even more in other games."

The mood at Lambeau Field is certainly much better after this important win. However, the Packers have a challenging fixture ahead of them as they travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady’s Buccaneers on Sunday.