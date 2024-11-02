Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose two star players with injury for game against Atlanta Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys just got terrible news before a crucial game against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble with a 3-4 record and a daunting schedule ahead. After another loss against the San Francisco 49ers, their slim Super Bowl hopes are at stake by facing the Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

If the Cowboys don’t survive that stretch, the playoffs could be officially gone in early December. That’s why head coach Mike McCarthy needs to deliver a win on the road.

Of course, a lot will depend on Dak Prescott . In 2023, the star quarterback put MVP numbers in the NFL , but, this season has been a total disappointment. If you add that to a big amount of injuries on defense, the situation is urgent.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys officially confirmed that Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are out for the game against the Atlanta Falcons. The linebacker hasn’t fully recovered from an ankle sprain and the cornerback isn’t cleared to finally make his 2024 debut because of a foot injury.

Furthermore, the Cowboys listed five more players as questionable to face the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium: Zack Martin (shoulder), Trevon Diggs (calf), Eric Kendricks (shoulder), Nick Vigil (foot) and Linval Joseph (back).

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

