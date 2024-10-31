NFL News: Packers' Malik Willis sends clear message about starting QB role dispute with Jordan Love

Malik Willis shared a clear reflection on the role dispute he has with Jordan Love to be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers have a 6-2 record in the current 2024 NFL season and have a key game next Sunday against the Detroit Lions for the lead of the NFC North, with Malik Willis battling for a spot with the injured Jordan Love.

Willis is the usual backup, but he made it two wins in a row by taking over the starting quarterback job after Love was injured in Week 1. Love then regained his spot, but was injured again in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Willis came off the bench to return to the lineup and help seal the victory. With that in mind, the former Tennessee Titans player talked about his chances of keeping the role.

“I just enjoy the journey and take it game by game, week by week, day by day. That’s it. I want to help the Packers win. We have a lot of games left in the season. We play a very good opponent this week and we have to focus on that,” Willis clearly said at press conference about the role dispute with Love.

Matt LaFleur’s Packers signed Willis in the offseason to be the backup to Love, with whom they have a long-term commitment. However, the reserve quarterback is fighting for a job, even if he doesn’t want to do it on just any team. “My focus is not on proving I can start elsewhere.”

Jordan Love, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

Can Jordan Love play against the Lions?

Love was diagnosed with a groin strain after coming out of last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, prompting the Packers to label him day-to-day, did not practice Wednesday but believes there is a “realistic chance” he could play. If Love is unable to act, Willis will take his place on Sunday.

Malik Willis’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Malik Willis has proven that he has the tools to be a starter for the Packers or any other team in the league. The 25-year-old quarterback has appeared in four games this season, completing 29 of 39 attempts for 380 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

When and where will the Packers face off against the Lions?

The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions in a divisional match at Lambeau Field on Sunday, 3 November. In the hours leading up to the game, the starting quarterback will be decided between Willis and Love in a game that will be crucial for the Wisconsin franchise’s season expectations.