Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Clayton Kershaw delivers key message on health amid Dodgers’ Championship parade

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their recent MLB World Series championship with a parade through the streets of the city, and pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivered a key message to all the fans.

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the Commissioners' Trophy during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the Commissioners' Trophy during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The parade was an opportunity for players, coaching staff, and fans to celebrate the historic MLB World Series triumph together. Clayton Kershaw, the veteran Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, was in attendance and shared his excitement with the fans.

However, the day of celebration also brought some less encouraging news. Kershaw revealed that he will undergo two surgeries next week: one for his toe and another for his knee. Although no timeline has been set for his return, the pitcher stated that he plans to play for the Dodgers again in 2025.

“This was the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. “I’m just so thankful to every single fan that came out. So thankful for how well they’ve treated me and my family all these years.”

Advertisement

We’ve been through it, you know, we’ve been through some stuff, so to be able to see them as happy as they were, being able to celebrate with us—it means the world to me. It really does,” he continued.

Via Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram.

Via Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram.

Advertisement

“I’m so thankful that I’m going to get to retire with a Dodger jersey on my back, whenever that day comes,” Kershaw added. “Not soon, but whenever that day comes,” he told SportsNet LA, speaking about his future.

MLB News: Max Muncy reveals true feelings on Dodgers’ World Series win over Yankees

see also

MLB News: Max Muncy reveals true feelings on Dodgers’ World Series win over Yankees

An uncertain future for Kershaw with the Dodgers

News of Kershaw’s surgeries raises questions about his future. Although the pitcher is determined to return, his age and the multiple injuries he has suffered in recent years add a level of uncertainty.

Advertisement

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will need to carefully assess the situation and determine how they will manage Kershaw’s absence. While the team has a talented group of young pitchers, Kershaw’s experience and leadership will be difficult to replace.

What lies ahead for the Dodgers in MLB

Despite these challenges, the Dodgers remain one of MLB‘s most powerful franchises. With a strong core of young and veteran players, the team has the potential to continue dominating the league for years to come.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren loses key teammate for the matchup against the Oregon Ducks
College Football

NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren loses key teammate for the matchup against the Oregon Ducks

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose two star players with injury for game against Atlanta Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose two star players with injury for game against Atlanta Falcons

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay provides major injury update on WR Puka Nacua before game vs Seahawks
NFL

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay provides major injury update on WR Puka Nacua before game vs Seahawks

Where to watch Farense vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Farense vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Better Collective Logo