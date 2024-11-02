MLB News: Clayton Kershaw delivers key message on health amid Dodgers’ Championship parade

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their recent MLB World Series championship with a parade through the streets of the city, and pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivered a key message to all the fans.

The parade was an opportunity for players, coaching staff, and fans to celebrate the historic MLB World Series triumph together. Clayton Kershaw, the veteran Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, was in attendance and shared his excitement with the fans.

However, the day of celebration also brought some less encouraging news. Kershaw revealed that he will undergo two surgeries next week: one for his toe and another for his knee. Although no timeline has been set for his return, the pitcher stated that he plans to play for the Dodgers again in 2025.

“This was the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. “I’m just so thankful to every single fan that came out. So thankful for how well they’ve treated me and my family all these years.”

“We’ve been through it, you know, we’ve been through some stuff, so to be able to see them as happy as they were, being able to celebrate with us—it means the world to me. It really does,” he continued.

Via Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram.

“I’m so thankful that I’m going to get to retire with a Dodger jersey on my back, whenever that day comes,” Kershaw added. “Not soon, but whenever that day comes,” he told SportsNet LA, speaking about his future.

An uncertain future for Kershaw with the Dodgers

News of Kershaw’s surgeries raises questions about his future. Although the pitcher is determined to return, his age and the multiple injuries he has suffered in recent years add a level of uncertainty.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will need to carefully assess the situation and determine how they will manage Kershaw’s absence. While the team has a talented group of young pitchers, Kershaw’s experience and leadership will be difficult to replace.

What lies ahead for the Dodgers in MLB

Despite these challenges, the Dodgers remain one of MLB‘s most powerful franchises. With a strong core of young and veteran players, the team has the potential to continue dominating the league for years to come.

