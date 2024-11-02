NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren loses key teammate for the matchup against the Oregon Ducks

In the lead-up to a crucial NCAAF matchup, Michigan QB Davis Warren is left without a key player for the important game against the Oregon Ducks.

NCAAF is gradually entering the defining stage, and this weekend will feature some intriguing and significant matchups. One of the highlights is Michigan hosting the undefeated Oregon Ducks. The standout news of the day is that their QB, Davis Warren, will be without one of his most important players due to injury.

The Wolverines currently hold a record of five wins and three losses, making this matchup against the Ducks extremely important. With the sole goal of winning, the team led by Sherrone Moore will need to do everything in their power to achieve that, albeit this time without a key player in their roster.

The news broke recently that cornerback Will Johnson once again will not be available for the matchup against Oregon. The player is still recovering from an unspecified lower-body injury, marking his second consecutive week without being able to participate on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Zenitz reported this via his X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz: “The current expectation is that Michigan will be without star cornerback Will Johnson tomorrow vs. No. 1 Oregon due to injury, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports.”

Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a missed field goal by Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

The Wolverines are coming off a key victory against Michigan State, winning 24-17 last weekend. Another win this weekend could provide a crucial morale boost for Michigan as they look ahead to what’s next.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer issues strong warning about LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

When will Johnson make his return?

While there is still no certainty regarding the return of the outstanding cornerback for the Wolverines, the coaching staff remains optimistic that Johnson will be able to play again in 2024.

Advertisement

Brad Galli, Sports Director at @WXYZDetroit, shared the remarks of coach Sherrone Moore through his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Michigan’s Will Johnson is ‘for sure’ coming back this season, Sherrone Moore said. He said they’ll see what doctors say this week.”

The level displayed by Will Johnson throughout the season positions him as one of the top 10 prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft in 2025. However, it remains to be seen how his injury will affect his future and whether it could influence any decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

What’s next for the Michigan Wolverines?

vs Oregon, November 2nd

vs Indiana, November 9th

vs Northwestern, November 23rd

vs Ohio State, November 30th