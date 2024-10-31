MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Juan Soto amid Yankees exit

The season is officially over for the New York Yankees, and Aaron Judge knows he might lose Juan Soto before next year begins, so he made sure to send a strong, clear message to his teammate.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto fought hard in the 2024 World Series, which started off rough as the New York Yankees found themselves in a 0-3 hole. They attempted a comeback but ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Game 5 ended at home, Aaron Judge addressed reporters, taking the opportunity to speak on how special Juan Soto has been for the Yankees. Judge remarked that any team next season would be lucky to have a player like Soto, regardless of where he ends up.

“He’s an incredible athlete, incredible player, and an even better person. What he brought inside this clubhouse, a lot of people didn’t get a chance to see. Wherever he lands, wherever he ends up, that team’s gonna be very lucky, that’s for sure.”

Juan Soto also shared a message for his teammates, with special mention of Judge, saying, “This is gonna stay in my heart for the rest of my life. This group of guys, this year was really special for me. I’m really proud of myself for what I accomplished. Thanks to Judge; he was a big part of it. Really proud of myself and this group of guys.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Juan Soto #22 after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Juan Soto Reveals Messages from Teammates

Soto also spoke with reporters after Game 5, sharing that his teammates left him messages in the locker room, wishing him well as he faces an uncertain future with the Yankees after his one-year, $31 million contract with the Bronx Bombers expired.

In addition to messages from teammates, Soto highlighted the Yankees fans, who were chanting for him to sign a new contract. “Probably impacts the decision of the ownership. Really thankful for those fans; they’ve been incredible all year long.”