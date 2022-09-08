Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here. The Green Bay Packers begin their campaign against a familiar foe on Sunday, and Aaron Rodgers has already sent them – just like to the rest of the NFC North - a warning.

The wait is over. Football is finally back with the 2022 NFL season. Week 1 will bring us a number of mouth-watering games, including an NFC North showdown when the Vikings welcome the Packers to Minnesota.

The division has had a clear owner in the last few years, with Green Bay finishing atop in the last three seasons. This year, however, the rest of the teams made interesting moves to challenge that dominance.

Detroit may still have work to do to get there, but Chicago and Minnesota seem to be optimistic about dethroning the Packers. Aaron Rodgers, however, looks quite confident that Green Bay will remain on top of the division.

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers’ division rivals’ optimism

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part,” Rodgers said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk.

Many wonder whether this time of the year continues to thrill Rodgers, who turns 39 in December. His biggest desire might be to win at least another Super Bowl before calling it a career, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not excited for Week 1.

“I think if you’re not nervous or don’t have the butterflies, maybe you’re doing the wrong thing, so I’ll be excited to see how I feel before the game,” Rodgers said. “I know there’s definitely excitement. … We gotta be patient with our young guys, hold them to a high standard, and hopefully get off to a better start than last year.”