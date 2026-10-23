Baker Mayfield provides positive news for Bucs, Emeka Egbuka is doubtful in Week 7 vs Panthers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their Week 7 encounter vs Carolina Panthers, they got good news regarding Baker Mayfield, but bad regarding Emeka Egbuka.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a win to keep their season alive and the good thing is quarterback Baker Mayfield will be back. However, as they face the Carolina Panthers, it’s unlikely that their best wideout, Emeka Egbuka, will suit up.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday, via multiple reporters, that Mayfield is “ready to go” against the Panthers. Mayfield missed the last three games after suffering a dislocated right thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Egbuka returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week. Yet, he is still dealing with a concussion and Bowles said he will be listed as doubtful to play vs Panthers.

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The Bucs are not a cohesive team right now

The Bucs have the 24th-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging less than 300 yards per game. Now, injuries have hampered the team, but even in the first couple of weeks, the team looked bad.

Averaging 19.8 points per game, Tampa Bay is a lackluster offense. The defense is the saving grace. The Bucs rank fourth in opponent’s yards, with just 299.5 allowed. They are also the second-best rushing defense in the NFL.

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The Panthers are a vicious opponent for Buccaneers

Not only is this an away, divisional game, but the Buccaneers will face arguably one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Panthers are incredibly good. They are the second-best offense in the league with 404.4 yards per outing.

The Panthers also have the fourth-best scoring offense with 29.2 per game. This is a brutal matchup for the Bucs right now. The Panthers are 3-2 and a win could put them comfortably atop of the NFC South, pending on the result of the Atlanta Falcons.

Key takeaways

Baker Mayfield will return against the Panthers after missing three games with a thumb injury.

against the Panthers after missing three games with a thumb injury. Emeka Egbuka is listed as doubtful against Carolina while dealing with a concussion.

against Carolina while dealing with a concussion. The Carolina Panthers offense ranks second in the league with 404.4 yards per game.