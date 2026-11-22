The Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers face a pivotal Week 11 matchup, with both teams looking to strengthen their playoff hopes. But how much could Sunday's result change their NFL season?

The Baltimore Ravens arrive at Week 11 facing one of their toughest stretches of the 2026 season. At 4-6, Jesse Minter’s team has lost five consecutive games, including a frustrating 23-20 defeat to the Chargers. Their matchup against the Carolina Panthers presents an important opportunity to regain momentum.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined by a thumb injury and Jacoby Brissett taking over under center, Baltimore needs to find answers quickly to avoid falling further behind in the AFC playoff race. Dave Canales‘ squad arrives with renewed confidence.

The matchup at Bank of America Stadium carries very different implications for two teams still chasing postseason opportunities. Baltimore is running out of time to turn its season around, while Carolina has an opportunity to consolidate its position in a competitive division.

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What happens if the Ravens win vs Panthers in Week 11?

If the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Carolina Panthers, they will improve to a 5-6 record in the 2026 NFL season, but remain fourth in the AFC North. A victory would end their five-game losing streak and give them some much-needed momentum in the race for a potential playoff spot.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Ravens enter Week 11 with a 4-6 record, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-4). Even with a win in Carolina, Baltimore would not be able to climb out of last place in the division because Cleveland already has six victories and is on its bye week.

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There are also two important games involving Baltimore’s division rivals to follow:

Pittsburgh Steelers: They will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A loss would leave Pittsburgh at 6-4, while a victory would improve its record to 7-3.

Cincinnati Bengals: They will face the Washington Commanders on Monday, November 23, at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati could move to 8-2 with a win or fall to 7-3 with a loss.

Cleveland Browns: They will have a bye in Week 11 and remain at 6-4.

Therefore, even if both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati lose their respective games, Baltimore would remain fourth in the AFC North. Nevertheless, a victory would be important because it would reduce the gap separating the Ravens from the teams above them and prevent their postseason hopes from taking another hit.

What happens if the Ravens lose to the Panthers today?

If the Ravens lose to the Panthers, they will drop to 4-7 and remain fourth in the AFC North, extending their losing streak to six games. It would be another damaging result for Baltimore, which already entered Week 11 with one of the worst records in its division.

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A defeat would leave the Ravens with seven losses through their first 11 games, making their path toward the postseason considerably more difficult. They would also remain behind the Browns, who are already at 6-4 and will not play this week, regardless of what happens in the other divisional matchups.

The Steelers could move to 7-3 if they beat the Eagles or fall to 6-4 with a defeat. Meanwhile, the Bengals could extend their division lead to 8-2 by beating Washington or move to 7-3 if they lose on Monday night.

In either case, Baltimore would have no opportunity to improve its position in the AFC North during Week 11. The Ravens would need to start collecting victories in the remaining weeks, particularly when they eventually face their divisional opponents again.

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The schedule does offer opportunities to make up ground. Baltimore is set to face the Houston Texans in Week 12 before its Week 13 bye. Its final stretch also includes crucial divisional matchups against Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

What happens if Ravens and Panthers tie in Week 11?

If the Ravens and Panthers finish in a tie after overtime, Baltimore will move to a 4-6-1 record and remain fourth in the AFC North. Although it would avoid another defeat, the result would not provide the same boost as a victory in the standings.

Under NFL standings rules, a tie counts as half a win and half a loss when calculating a team’s winning percentage. Therefore, the Ravens would have a .409 winning percentage with a 4-6-1 record, slightly better than the .364 they would have with a 4-7 record after a loss.

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However, that improvement would not be enough to change Baltimore’s position in the division. The Browns would remain at 6-4 during their bye week, while Pittsburgh and Cincinnati would have the opportunity to increase their respective records against Philadelphia and Washington.

Even if both the Steelers and Bengals lose, the Ravens would still be unable to overtake either team or Cleveland in the AFC North standings. A tie would therefore represent a missed opportunity for Baltimore, especially considering its difficult position after five consecutive defeats.

Key takeaways

4-6 record and five consecutive losses put the Baltimore Ravens entering Week 11.

put the Baltimore Ravens entering Week 11. Jacoby Brissett takes over at quarterback for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson sidelined by thumb injury.

for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson sidelined by thumb injury. Improve to a 5-6 record and stay fourth in AFC North if Baltimore wins.