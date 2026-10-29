Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

What happened to Christian Watson? Packers WR depth chart vs Panthers

The Green Bay Packers might be a star wideout down after Christian Watson appeared to suffer an injury against Carolina Panthers.

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesChristian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers made an explosive play with wideout Christian Watson earning 54 yards. However, it came at a cost, as he has gone to the locker room in the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Per the own team’s social media, Christian Watson has been ruled out with a chest injury. Per the broadcast, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for further checks.

+ Follow us

Given how Watson is not able to come back to the game against the Panthers, the depth chart will rely on Matthew Golden, Bo Melton, Savion Williams, Coleman Owen, and J. Michael Sturdivant.

Watson has a lengthy injury history

While no one can deny Watson’s talent, his career has been severely harmed by injuries. However, there is a degree of concern that involves the fact that the wideout has to be taken to the hospital. However, the positive sign is that he was walking on his own.

Date / SeasonInjury TypeGames MissedDetails
Oct 29, 2026Chest InjuryOngoingExited Week 8 against the Panthers after a heavy landing on a 54-yard catch.
October 2026Ankle Sprain0Suffered an ankle injury ahead of Week 7 but was cleared to play.
Dec 14, 2025Chest / Shoulder Sprain0Injured after an awkward fall against the Broncos; played through it with extra padding.
Jan 5, 2025Knee ACL Tear (Right)6Suffered a non-contact torn ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season; returned in Week 8 of 2025.
Dec 23, 2024Knee Bruise1Sustained a bone bruise against the Saints in Week 16.
Sep 29, 2024Pedal Ankle Sprain1Suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Vikings in Week 4.
Dec 3, 2023Hamstring Strain (Right)5Re-injured his right hamstring against the Chiefs in Week 13, missing the rest of the regular season.
Oct 22, 2023Right Knee Bruise0Briefly injured late in a Week 7 matchup against the Broncos but didn’t miss games.
Aug 31, 2023Hamstring Strain3Injured his hamstring late in training camp, delaying his season debut until Week 4.
Oct 30, 2022Concussion1Left early in the first quarter during Week 8 of his rookie year.
Sep 18, 2022Hamstring Pull / Strain3Missed Week 3, returned, and then aggravated the injury in Week 5, forcing him to sit through Week 7.
June 2022Knee Injury (Minor)0Underwent minor knee surgery during OTAs to address a lingering issue before training camp.
See also

Why isn’t Micah Parsons playing today for Packers vs Panthers in Week 8 of 2026 NFL season?

Watson was having a stellar 2026 NFL season

Watson got to Week 8 with 34 catches in 56 targets for 595 yards and six touchdowns. He is averaging a career-high 85 yards per game so far this season. Now, the Packers will have to wait to see the extend of the injury and how many time he’ll miss in the 2026 NFL season.

Survey

Can the Packers get to the playoffs without Christian Watson?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Key takeaways

  • Christian Watson was ruled out with a chest injury against the Carolina Panthers.
  • Broadcast reports confirmed Christian Watson was transported to a nearby hospital for checks.
  • Christian Watson entered Week 8 with 595 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions