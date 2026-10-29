What happened to Christian Watson? Packers WR depth chart vs Panthers

The Green Bay Packers might be a star wideout down after Christian Watson appeared to suffer an injury against Carolina Panthers.

The Green Bay Packers made an explosive play with wideout Christian Watson earning 54 yards. However, it came at a cost, as he has gone to the locker room in the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Per the own team’s social media, Christian Watson has been ruled out with a chest injury. Per the broadcast, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for further checks.

Given how Watson is not able to come back to the game against the Panthers, the depth chart will rely on Matthew Golden, Bo Melton, Savion Williams, Coleman Owen, and J. Michael Sturdivant.

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Watson has a lengthy injury history

While no one can deny Watson’s talent, his career has been severely harmed by injuries. However, there is a degree of concern that involves the fact that the wideout has to be taken to the hospital. However, the positive sign is that he was walking on his own.

Christian Watson is now on the way to the hospital



prayers for watson pic.twitter.com/JKNfvuhC1D — wok (@wokdior) October 30, 2026

Date / Season Injury Type Games Missed Details Oct 29, 2026 Chest Injury Ongoing Exited Week 8 against the Panthers after a heavy landing on a 54-yard catch. October 2026 Ankle Sprain 0 Suffered an ankle injury ahead of Week 7 but was cleared to play. Dec 14, 2025 Chest / Shoulder Sprain 0 Injured after an awkward fall against the Broncos; played through it with extra padding. Jan 5, 2025 Knee ACL Tear (Right) 6 Suffered a non-contact torn ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season; returned in Week 8 of 2025. Dec 23, 2024 Knee Bruise 1 Sustained a bone bruise against the Saints in Week 16. Sep 29, 2024 Pedal Ankle Sprain 1 Suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Vikings in Week 4. Dec 3, 2023 Hamstring Strain (Right) 5 Re-injured his right hamstring against the Chiefs in Week 13, missing the rest of the regular season. Oct 22, 2023 Right Knee Bruise 0 Briefly injured late in a Week 7 matchup against the Broncos but didn’t miss games. Aug 31, 2023 Hamstring Strain 3 Injured his hamstring late in training camp, delaying his season debut until Week 4. Oct 30, 2022 Concussion 1 Left early in the first quarter during Week 8 of his rookie year. Sep 18, 2022 Hamstring Pull / Strain 3 Missed Week 3, returned, and then aggravated the injury in Week 5, forcing him to sit through Week 7. June 2022 Knee Injury (Minor) 0 Underwent minor knee surgery during OTAs to address a lingering issue before training camp.

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Watson was having a stellar 2026 NFL season

Watson got to Week 8 with 34 catches in 56 targets for 595 yards and six touchdowns. He is averaging a career-high 85 yards per game so far this season. Now, the Packers will have to wait to see the extend of the injury and how many time he’ll miss in the 2026 NFL season.

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