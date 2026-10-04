Jalon Daniels profile: Who is the Buccaneers QB? Age, height, stats, and more

During the most recent offseason, Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Jalon Daniels, the quarterback out of the Kansas Jayhawks, to their QB room.

Changes to the depth chart due to injuries are a constant in the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no exception. Behind Baker Mayfield, the Bucs’ QB room features an unknown Jalon Daniels, who arrived in the league when few saw it coming.

A native of Lawndale, California, the 23-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent after spending several years with the Kansas Jayhawks. He played his high school football at Lawndale High School.

The right-handed quarterback had a standout college football career and has already made his professional debut. He entered the game in Week 3 following Mayfield’s injury, recording three passing attempts and one interception.

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How tall is Jalon Daniels?

Born on October 29, 2002, Jalon Daniels has the ideal build for a quarterback. He stands 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) and weighs 219 lb (99 kg). His strong arm is one of his standout traits, ultimately convincing Todd Bowles to bring him onto the team.

Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes his NFL debut.

Awards and highlights

Jalon Daniels completely transformed the Kansas football culture during his time in Lawrence, finishing as one of the most productive QBs in Jayhawks history. He racked up a massive 10,737 total yards and 90 total touchdowns across 49 games, placing second all-time in school passing yards (9,282) and first in QB rushing yards (1,445).

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His breakout moment came in 2022 when he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors and put on an absolute show in the Liberty Bowl, throwing for a school and bowl-record 544 passing yards against Arkansas.

Despite battling through injury setbacks along the way, Daniels capped off his college legacy as a Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year favorite and the ultimate leader who helped turn Kansas into a legitimate, bowl-winning program.

Jalon Daniels while playing for the Kansas Jayhawks.

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Daniels’ best qualities

Daniels is the kind of playmaker who instantly changes the energy on the field, starting with his ridiculous dual-threat athleticism that keeps defensive coordinators up at night. What really sets him apart, though, is his elite field vision and poise under pressure—he rarely panics when the pocket breaks down, using his arm strength to make absurd off-platform throws or simply picking up chunk yards with his feet.

On top of the physical traits, he’s got that infectious, high-octane leadership that elevates everyone around him, making him a absolute thrill to watch every time he takes a snap.

Daniels’ contract with the Bucs

Daniels landed in Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2026, putting pen to paper on a low-risk UDFA deal that came with a $247,000 base salary guarantee and a $25,000 signing bonus. While undrafted rookies usually face an uphill battle to even make the cut, he quickly turned heads during training camp and the preseason.

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Key takeaways