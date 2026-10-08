Cam Skattebo injury update: John Harbaugh clarifies RB’s concussion status with NY Giants

John Harbaugh provided an important clarification about Cam Skattebo’s status ahead of the New York Giants’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. The running back was seen wearing a red non-contact jersey during practice, immediately raising questions about whether he was being managed because of a concussion-related issue.

Those concerns were understandable because Skattebo also appeared on the Giants’ injury report as a limited participant. However, the official report listed a shoulder injury as the reason for his limited participation, not a concussion, giving important context to his appearance in the red jersey.

Skattebo’s presence in the red jersey still caught the attention of reporters, particularly because the running back has become an important part of the Giants’ offense. Harbaugh was therefore asked directly whether there was anything more serious behind the decision to keep Skattebo out of contact during Thursday’s practice.

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Is Cam Skattebo in concussion protocol?

John Harbaugh explained that Cam Skattebo was practicing without contact, which was the reason he was wearing the red jersey. The coach was then asked whether there was anything else going on with the running back. “Yeah, he’s practiced without his jersey, with no contact today. That’s what was going on.”

That led to the most important question of the exchange: whether Skattebo was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Harbaugh initially explained that a player cannot simply practice normally while going through the protocol, before clarifying that Skattebo was not in the protocol.

“No, you can’t, you’re not allowed to do that. Can’t practice at all through the protocol. I mean, you could, yeah, you’re talking about if he’s in the stage of the protocol where he’s no contact, yeah. No, he’s not.”

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The clarification should ease concerns surrounding Skattebo’s status for Sunday’s game against Washington. His limited participation was officially attributed to a shoulder issue with the Giants, while the red jersey was simply being used to keep him out of contact during practice.

Skattebo’s practice participation will continue to be monitored before Sunday, but there is currently no indication that he is dealing with a concussion. For now, the Giants’ running back remains focused on managing the shoulder issue as New York prepares for the Week 5 game.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo wore a red non-contact jersey during New York Giants practice.

during New York Giants practice. The Giants’ official injury report listed a shoulder injury for Cam Skattebo.

for Cam Skattebo. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Cam Skattebo is not in concussion protocol.