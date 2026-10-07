NY Giants’ John Harbaugh reveals Malik Nabers’ injury update ahead of Week 5 game vs Commanders

New York Giants fans have some reason for optimism regarding Malik Nabers after the star wide receiver was seen working with trainers during Wednesday’s practice. Nabers’ appearance with the training staff naturally raised questions about his status ahead of the Giants’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

However, John Harbaugh offered an encouraging assessment when asked about Nabers following the practice session. The Giants head coach indicated that the wide receiver had a productive day and appeared to be in good spirits, providing an early positive sign about his availability for Sunday’s matchup. “How is he doing? He’s doing great. Great day. Great spirits today. He had a good work day.”

Harbaugh was then pressed for additional details about Nabers’ condition and whether the wide receiver would be available against Washington. The Giants coach declined to provide a definitive answer, instead pointing reporters toward the team’s official injury report.

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Is Malik Nabers playing for Giants vs Commanders?

Malik Nabers should be available to play against the Commanders. For now, the Giants are not officially confirming Nabers’ status for Week 5, meaning his participation will become clearer as the practice week continues. Harbaugh’s comments, however, were considerably more positive than what might have been expected if the team were dealing with a significant concern.

Nabers himself also appeared to provide an encouraging signal during the practice session, while Harbaugh repeatedly emphasized that the wide receiver had a good day and was in good spirits. Those details suggest the Giants are not currently treating the situation as a major setback.

The official injury report will ultimately determine Nabers’ designation for Sunday’s game, but the early signs point in a positive direction. Unless something changes during the remainder of the week, Nabers appears to have a strong chance of being available when the Giants face the Commanders in Week 5.

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That would be important for New York, particularly with Jameis Winston leading the offense and the Giants coming off a 3-1 start. Nabers remains one of the team’s most important offensive weapons, so avoiding another significant injury would be a major boost as the Giants prepare for Washington.

Malik Nabers listed as DNP on Giants injury report

Despite Harbaugh’s positive comments, Nabers’ official designation created another layer of uncertainty. The Giants listed the wide receiver as a DNP, meaning he did not officially participate in Wednesday’s practice, even though he was seen working with trainers during the session.

That distinction is important because being listed as a non-participant does not automatically mean Nabers will miss Sunday’s game. Teams can manage players during the week for a variety of reasons, and the Giants still have several more practices before they have to make a final determination on his availability against Washington.

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Key takeaways