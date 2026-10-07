NY Giants officially include Malik Nabers on latest injury report

The New York Giants have officially included Malik Nabers on their latest injury report, confirming that the star wide receiver did not participate in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Nabers was previously seen working with trainers during the session, raising questions about his condition after John Harbaugh offered an optimistic assessment.

The Giants listed Nabers as a DNP, with a knee injury given as the official reason for his absence. That confirms there was indeed a physical issue during Wednesday’s practice, even though Harbaugh described Nabers as having a “great day” and being in “great spirits” when reporters asked about him.

Nabers’ status will now be one of the biggest storylines for the Giants throughout the week. The team is coming off a 3-1 start, but losing its top receiver for Sunday’s game would be a significant blow, particularly with New York already dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball.

Advertisement

Malik Nabers officially listed as DNP with knee injury

The official report provides more clarity than Harbaugh’s earlier comments. While the Giants coach did not indicate that Nabers was dealing with anything serious, the fact that he was officially listed as a non-participant because of a knee issue means his availability against Washington cannot yet be taken for granted.

Nabers also acknowledged after practice that he was dealing with soreness and said he would see how he felt as the week progressed. The receiver has shown a willingness to play through discomfort before, but this particular situation will be closely monitored given the importance of his role in the Giants’ offense.

The rest of New York’s Wednesday injury report includes DL Chauncey Golston (neck), RB Najee Harris (not injury related/personal), S Jason Pinnock (concussion) and LT Andrew Thomas (groin) as players who did not participate. TE Isaiah Likely (knee/groin), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder) and RB Cam Skattebo (shoulder) were limited, while CB Deonte Banks (calf) and C Bryan Hudson (ankle) were full participants.

Advertisement

For now, there is no indication that Nabers is expected to miss Sunday’s game, but Wednesday’s DNP is something to watch closely. The Giants still have Thursday and Friday practices ahead of the matchup, and Nabers’ participation in those sessions should provide a much better indication of whether he will be ready to face the Commanders.

Key takeaways

Malik Nabers was listed as DNP due to a knee injury on Wednesday.

was listed as DNP due to a knee injury on Wednesday. Nabers acknowledged after practice that he was dealing with soreness .

. Defense lineman Chauncey Golston and safety Jason Pinnock were among other players sidelined.