Cowboys’ Dak Prescott shows frustration after failing to capitalize on NY Giants’ Week 10 loss in NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, suffered a tough home loss to the San Francisco 49ers and failed to capitalize on the New York Giants’ latest setback to catch them atop the NFC East.

Once again, the NFC East presents the Dallas Cowboys with a golden opportunity to get back into the divisional race, but their own shortcomings continue to get in the way. Dak Prescott is frustrated by the team’s inability to put together back-to-back wins during a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. As a result, America’s Team remain behind the New York Giants through 10 weeks of competition.

“I mean, you just said expectations and standard are high, and we haven’t come out and done anything that that we aspire to do,” Prescott revealed to the press once the game concluded.

“And when you you know tell me things like that, hear those stats or hear you know versus these matchups, and we’re not getting it done, and simply haven’t won back-to-back games this season. It’s frustrating.”

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Prescott has already challenged the Giants, expressing confidence in what his Cowboys can accomplish as they battle through the remainder of the season. At a crucial point in the campaign, Dallas once again failed to capitalize on a Giants setback and remains second in the division.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

NFC standings after Week 10

The New York Giants suffered a crucial divisional loss to the Washington Commanders, keeping Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in contention heading into Sunday’s games. However, Dallas failed to capitalize, falling 46-40 to the 49ers in Arlington. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, were on their bye week and remain at the bottom of the NFC East.

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Team Record 1- New York Giants 5-3-1 2- Dallas Cowboys 4-6 3- Washington Commanders 3-5-1 4- Philadelphia Eagles 2-7

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a two point conversion.

Entering Week 17 with hopes still alive

There’s still a long way to go, but one game could define the Cowboys’ season. In Week 17, Prescott and company will host the Giants at AT&T Stadium in a matchup that could ultimately determine the NFC East champion.

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Cowboys’ upcoming games

The Cowboys are staring down a pivotal three-week stretch, opening at AT&T Stadium for a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 22. Dallas stays right in Arlington for its annual Thanksgiving Day showcase against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 26, before hitting the road for a tough prime-time showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 7 at Lumen Field.

Key takeaways