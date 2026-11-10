Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s stay with Dallas Cowboys was never in jeopardy

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys, with Dak Prescott on the field, have yet to accomplish their ultimate goal of reaching a Super Bowl.

Over the years, Dak Prescott has established himself as one of the best players at his position, not only on the field but also through the lucrative contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. However, his inability to lead the team to a Super Bowl may have fueled speculation that his stay in Arlington could eventually come to an end, a possibility that Jerry Jones was quick to dismiss.

“No. No, not really,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan when asked if teams have called about trying to acquire the QB. “We’ve always, let’s say for two-thirds of his contract and two-thirds of time with us, we’ve had him in a position where it wouldn’t make any sense to trade him.”

Additionally, the Cowboys’ owner expressed optimism about Prescott’s health status throughout the season. “Relatively speaking, we’re acceptably healthy. Our quarterback is really in good shape. That’s saying a lot. We’ve had years when we haven’t had him in that good of shape.”

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Prescott has already challenged the New York Giants, and the NFC East race is expected to remain heated until the final week of the season. Will Jones finally get to celebrate another Super Bowl title with No. 4 leading the way?

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott remains the Cowboys’ ace

Dak Prescott has been steadying the ship for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys throughout the 2026 season, putting up solid numbers with over 2,300 passing yards and 16 touchdowns through the first nine games. Even with the constant media noise and the high-stakes pressure that comes with wearing the star, Dak remains the undisputed leader and emotional heartbeat of Dallas both on the field and in the locker room.

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He’s commanding the offense with high-level pocket composure, keeping the drives moving, and proving once again why he’s the high-priced franchise quarterback Jones continues to stake the organization’s Super Bowl ambitions on.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field.

Cowboys desperately need to return to the Super Bowl

The last time America’s Team actually made it to the Super Bowl feels like ancient history—it was back on January 28, 1996, in Super Bowl XXX. They capped off their 90s dynasty with a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Arizona.

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It was a battle of heavyweights, but Dallas sealed the deal thanks to cornerback Larry Brown picking off Neil O’Donnell twice in the second half, setting up two crucial Emmitt Smith rushing touchdowns. That win gave the Cowboys their fifth Lombardi Trophy, but fans have been waiting on that elusive sixth ring for three decades now.

Key takeaways