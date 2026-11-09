Dak Prescott challenges NY Giants, remains confident Cowboys can make a playoff run

The New York Giants lead the NFC East, but Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys are still hoping to make the postseason.

After nine weeks, the NFC East is being led by a dominant New York Giants team. However, the Dallas Cowboys‘ recent victory over the Indianapolis Colts keeps their playoff hopes alive, and Dak Prescott believes his team has everything it takes to reach the postseason.

“Yeah, I do. … If you can always add, go do it. … But (the front office has) done a hell of a job with the team they’ve put together. It’s on us now, period,” Prescott said to the press per Jon Machota on X.

John Harbaugh’s squad continues to make steady progress, and it seems the battle for the division title could come down to the final weeks of the season. Will Prescott lead America’s Team to achieve its main goal, or will he let the Giants snatch that dream away?

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NFC East standings following Week 9

The Giants defeated the Eagles in a key divisional matchup, while the Commanders fell to the Rams at home. With nine weeks of competition in the books, here is how the NFC East standings look:

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys passes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts.

Team Record New York Giants 5-2-1 Dallas Cowboys 4-5 Washington Commanders 2-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles 2-7

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Upcoming games for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into an intense three-game home stretch at AT&T Stadium starting this Sunday, November 15, when they host the San Francisco 49ers. They stay right in Arlington for Week 11 to face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 22. Finally, America’s Team caps off this home run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, for a high-stakes NFC East rivalry matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ last playoff appearance

The Cowboys’ last playoff appearance came on January 14, 2024, during the 2023 Wild Card round, and it was a complete nightmare at home. Entering AT&T Stadium as heavy favorites against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas was caught totally flat-footed, trailing 27-7 by halftime and ultimately getting blown out 48-32 in a game that felt over before it even really started.

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Key takeaways