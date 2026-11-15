Did Cage The Elephant get paid for performing at Lions vs Patriots in 2026 NFL Munich game?

Cage The Elephant are set to perform at the 2026 NFL Munich game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, but questions surrounding the band's compensation have added another layer of curiosity to the upcoming show.

The upcoming matchup between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots will feature more than just NFL action, as Cage The Elephant is set to headline the halftime show in Munich. The rock band will bring its music to the stage.

Frontman Matt Shultz expressed his excitement about returning to Germany, explaining that performing at an NFL halftime show presents a different challenge from playing a traditional concert, particularly with an entire stadium.

The Munich performance is also part of the NFL’s biggest international halftime entertainment initiative to date, featuring seven headline shows across seven countries and four continents, presented by American Express.

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Did Cage The Elephant get paid for performing?

The NFL has a long-standing practice of not paying halftime headliners an appearance fee, although it covers production and travel expenses. Therefore, the answer is NO: Cage The Elephant did not receive payment for the performance.

Matthan Minster, Brad Shultz, Daniel Tichenor, Matt Shultz, Jared Champion and Nick Bockrath of Cage The Elephant (Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

However, that arrangement does not automatically confirm how performers are compensated for international games like the Munich matchup. For Cage The Elephant, the opportunity comes with considerable international exposure.

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The two-time Grammy winners have accumulated more than 10 billion streams and 13 No. 1 records on Alternative radio, and their upcoming performance will put them in front of an international football audience.

Who is Cage The Elephant? A look at the band’s career

Cage The Elephant is an American alternative rock band formed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2006, best known for its energetic live performances, chart-topping alternative hits and two Grammy Awards.

The band was originally formed by brothers Matt Shultz (lead vocals) and Brad Shultz (guitar), alongside Jared Champion (drums), Daniel Tichenor (bass) and former member Lincoln Parish (guitar).

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After relocating to England, Cage The Elephant released its self-titled debut album in 2008, introducing its blend of alternative rock, garage rock and punk influences to a wider audience.

They are one of the prominent names in American alternative rock. The record featured “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked“, one of the group’s best-known early songs, which helped establish its presence on both sides of the Atlantic.

The group gained further recognition with its second album, Thank You Happy Birthday, released in 2011. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single, “Shake Me Down”, reached No. 1 on both Billboard’s Rock Songs and Alternative Songs charts.

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