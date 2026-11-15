What happened to Drake Maye? Patriots updated QB depth chart vs Lions

Drake Maye heads to the locker room after receiving a sack against the Detroit Lions, so the New England Patriots are, at least momentarily, without their star signal-caller.

New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye exited Sunday’s Week 10 international clash against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter due to an injury. The third-year signal-caller got banged up on the team’s opening drive.

Maye absorbed a hard third-and-goal sack from Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Although New England settled for a 33-yard field goal, Maye visibly struggled afterward and left the field for medical evaluation. Maye is now ruled out of the game due to an ankle injury.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito immediately trotted onto the field to lead New England’s second offensive possession. The third string QB is Behren Morton, though the Patriots hope they don’t have to get that deep on the depth chart.

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Patriots updated QB depth chart vs Lions

With Maye sidelined in the locker room or medical tent, New England faces an extremely thin quarterback room in Munich. Head coach Mike Vrabel has only one healthy active passer available on the sideline for the remainder of the game.

Drake Maye is headed to the locker room.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/DlrMrpYMEZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2026

Tommy DeVito (Active – Playing): The veteran backup took over under center in the first quarter.

The veteran backup took over under center in the first quarter. Drake Maye (Ruled out – In-Game Injury): His return won’t happen as there was no medical clearance from New England’s training staff.

His return won’t happen as there was no medical clearance from New England’s training staff. Behren Morton (Inactive – Emergency 3rd QB): Under NFL emergency quarterback rules, Morton can only enter the game if both DeVito and Maye are ruled unable to play.

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It’s not the only injury suffered in this game

In the same play where Maye got injured, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson also seems to have injured himself. After getting the sack, Hutchinson leaped into the air in celebration and fell awkwardly. He is also questionable to return with a knee injury.

A drive later, Patriots tackle Morgan Moses also left the game and went into the locker room to get checked. Hence, in just one quarter, three big-time injuries have happened.

Key takeaways

Drake Maye exited Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury.

against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito took over under center for New England’s second offensive possession.

under center for New England’s second offensive possession. Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a knee injury celebrating after sacking Drake Maye.