Drake Maye’s injury update reportedly suggests he could be out longer than expected for the Patriots

Drake Maye was forced to leave the game due to injury in what ultimately ended in a loss for the New England Patriots against the Detroit Lions in Munich.

The outlook for the New England Patriots in the AFC East is getting more complicated, especially following their costly Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Adding to the concern, a recent report from ESPN’s Ian Rapoport suggests that Drake Maye’s injury could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season.

“Sources: #Patriots QB Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time,” the insider stated on X. “It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. Maye came back from Germany and will seek more medical information.”

Adam Schefter, meanwhile, reported that the Patriots’ main concern is that their star quarterback may have suffered a fractured ankle. If surgery is required, Maye’s availability for the remainder of the season would be seriously in jeopardy.

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Given the situation, the Patriots’ QB depth chart would feature Tommy DeVito as the starter, with rookie Behren Morton as the backup option. Under these circumstances, Mike Vrabel could eventually look to bring in a new face if Maye’s absence is confirmed.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

What we know so far about Maye’s injury

Things went sideways fast for the Patriots in Munich, as Drake Maye suffered a serious lower-leg/ankle injury on New England’s very first offensive drive during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. The QB went down on a first-quarter sack—a bizarre play where Aidan Hutchinson also got injured, hurting his right knee while jumping in celebration right after taking Maye down—and was ruled out for the rest of the afternoon.

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“[Maye] obviously wasn’t able to finish the game, so we’ll have to get some more tests run and we’ll see when they come back, the severity,” Mike Vrabel said to the press once the game concluded.

This was Drake Maye’s final play before leaving the game questionable with an ankle injury. https://t.co/Yi1rQYpMeW — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 15, 2026

Patriots’ upcoming games without Maye

After their Week 11 bye, the Patriots return to action with a tough three-game stretch starting on the West Coast against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 29 at SoFi Stadium. From there, New England heads back home to Gillette Stadium for a pair of matchups: first hosting AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 6, followed by a quick turnaround for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on December 10.

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Key takeaways