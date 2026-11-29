The New England Patriots, dealing with the significant absence of Drake Maye, head to Inglewood to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

The New England Patriots are going through a period of uncertainty at a crucial point in the season, holding a 5-5 record and sitting well behind the top spot in the AFC East. Looking to get back to winning ways, they will travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 12 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they will have to do so without Drake Maye, who is sidelined with an injury.

During the Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Maye was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson, suffering a fractured fibula on the play. Since then, the quarterback has yet to return to practice, and there is still no confirmed timetable for his return.

The New England depth chart is now depleted heading into the upcoming stretch of the season. Tommy DeVito has been named Mike Vrabel‘s starting QB, while rookie Behren Morton will serve as his primary backup in case of an emergency.

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How much do the Patriots lose without Maye?

The Patriots’ offensive concerns go beyond Maye’s absence and the impact he has on the field. His production prior to the injury makes his loss even more significant.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

Through 10 games, he had been the driving force behind New England’s offense, throwing for 2,330 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 65.6% of his passes. He also added 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

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Losing that kind of dual-threat production and handing the reins to DeVito takes away the Patriots’ biggest playmaker and puts even more pressure on an already banged-up roster to find ways to put points on the board.

Regaining ground in the AFC East

After the Chargers, New England has a busy stretch starting with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Dec 6, followed by the Minnesota Vikings also at home on Dec 10, the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec 21, and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec 27.

With Buffalo sitting on top of the division at 10–1, the Patriots have a steep climb—and beating the Bills head-to-head while stacking wins in this run is the quickest way to chip away at that gap.

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Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half.

Key takeaways