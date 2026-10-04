How many NFL teams are 4-0? The undefeated franchises through four weeks in 2026

Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season has completed its Thursday and Sunday daytime slate with only Sunday Night Football remaining, and several teams stay undefeated after securing victories to build a 4-0 record.

The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings are the ones who maintained their undefeated status this week, though other teams had the opportunity to join them.

The Buffalo Bills were also candidates to stay undefeated, but they lost to the New England Patriots in a tight matchup that knocked them off their perch. The situation for the Las Vegas Raiders was different, as they faced the Chiefs in a head-to-head battle for unbeaten status.

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How the undefeated earned their victories

Starting with the Kansas City Chiefs, they earned a big 30-27 win over the Raiders that was decided by execution and timely offensive plays, featuring a strong performance from Kenneth Walker.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Then come the 49ers, who defeated the Denver Broncos 24-14, looking very strong on offensive plays that defined the contest before holding up well defensively in the second half.

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Finally, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Miami Dolphins 15-10 in a hard-fought game that can be viewed two ways: elite defensive play or struggling offenses on both sides. Either way, the victory is what counts, and nothing is better than staying undefeated.

The other side of the coin: The 0-4 NFL teams in 2026

On the flip side are the teams sitting at 0-4. The Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans (who lost to the Baltimore Ravens), Houston Texans (who lost to the Dallas Cowboys), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who lost to the Green Bay Packers) all remain winless this season.

Key takeaways

Three NFL teams remained undefeated at 4-0 through Week 4.

remained undefeated at 4-0 through Week 4. A 30-27 victory was earned by Kansas City over the Raiders.

was earned by Kansas City over the Raiders. Four franchises remain winless at 0-4 on the season.