The Minnesota Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons in the opening game of Sunday's Week 12 slate, with Kyler Murray returning to the lineup but serving as the team's primary backup.

Things are slowly starting to fall into place for the Minnesota Vikings, especially following the arrival of Kirk Cousins. Kyler Murray has recently been removed from the injury report, and following Kevin O’Connell‘s comments, he is expected to serve as the team’s primary backup against Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ll assess him where he’s at, but likely to be the backup, Carson would be the number three,” O’Connell revealed to the press recently. As a result, Carson Wentz will move into the emergency quarterback role on the depth chart, while Max Brosmer remains the team’s fourth-string option but will be unavailable for this game.

Player QB1 Kirk Cousins QB2 Kyler Murray QB3 Carson Wentz

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The NFC North is heating up, and every win could prove crucial in determining the final division standings. The Vikings are getting Murray back at a particularly important point in the season, and it remains to be seen whether Kevin O’Connell will need to rely on him in the coming weeks.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up.

Why was Murray sidelined?

Kyler Murray just wrapped up a three-game absence for the Vikings after dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He originally picked up the injury during the second half of Minnesota’s Week 8 loss to the Lions on Nov. 1—powering through to finish that game before landing on the week-to-week list and sitting out the last three weeks.

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Now fully cleared and off the injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup against Atlanta, Murray is officially ready to go again, providing a significant boost for his team.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins didn’t disappoint

Since being traded back to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has stepped right in and delivered without missing a beat. Across his first two starts back in purple, the veteran quarterback has completed 68.1% of his passes (47-of-69) for 442 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions—highlighted by a clean 30–10 win over Green Bay in his return before running into a tough road loss in San Francisco.

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Stepping into Kevin O’Connell’s offense midseason on short notice is no easy task, yet Cousins has immediately brought poise, accuracy, and steady leadership to keep Minnesota’s offense humming.

Key takeaways