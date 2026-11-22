The Vikings and 49ers are set for a key Week 11 matchup in the 2026 NFL season, but Kyler Murray's status has raised questions ahead of kickoff. His situation adds another storyline to Minnesota's trip to San Francisco.

Minnesota’s trip to Mexico City for its Week 11 showdown with the 49ers comes with an important absence in the quarterback room. Kyler Murray will not be available for the Vikings, adding another chapter to an injury situation.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an issue that has kept him off the field since Week 8. Although head coach Kevin O’Connell described the injury as a week-to-week situation.

With him still recovering, they must look elsewhere for quarterback depth against a San Francisco team that will present a difficult challenge. The Vikings have already had to adjust their plans during his absence.

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When will Kyler Murray return to play for the Vikings?

Kyler Murray is targeting a return in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, when the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback is expected to miss the Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, he was still a couple of weeks away from returning as of November 14. The Vikings are taking a cautious approach because the injury affects his mobility and ability to make plays outside the pocket.

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He initially suffered the injury during the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions. An MRI confirmed the hamstring strain, and head coach Kevin O’Connell described his status as week-to-week. The team did not place him on injured reserve.

A potential return against Atlanta would give him an opportunity to rejoin the offense after missing multiple games. However, Week 12 should be considered a target rather than a confirmed comeback date.

Who is replacing Kyler Murray at quarterback for the Vikings?

Kirk Cousins is replacing Kyler Murray as Minnesota’s starting quarterback, following his return to the Vikings in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Carson Wentz is now expected to serve as the backup.

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Cousins made his second debut with Minnesota in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to a 30-10 victory at Lambeau Field. The veteran completed 19 of 27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The quarterback returned to Minnesota after spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Raiders. His familiarity with the head coach’s offensive system was an important factor in the move.

Key takeaways

Kyler Murray is out against the San Francisco 49ers with a Grade 2 hamstring strain .

. Kyler Murray is targeting a Week 12 return when the Minnesota Vikings face the Atlanta Falcons.

when the Minnesota Vikings face the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins replaces Kyler Murray as starting quarterback after a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.