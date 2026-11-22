The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are set for a high-stakes Week 11 Sunday Night Football clash, with quarterback depth charts and key injury concerns adding another layer of intrigue.

Sunday Night Football will put two of the NFC’s top contenders in the spotlight as the San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on November 22, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

The matchup carries major implications for the conference race: San Francisco enters Week 11 at 8-1, while Minnesota is trying to close the gap after an important victory over Green Bay.

The quarterback situation offers an interesting contrast between the two teams. With both teams dealing with different circumstances under center, the depth charts provide an important snapshot of who is expected to lead each offense.

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Who is starting at quarterback for the 49ers vs. Vikings tonight?

Brock Purdy is expected to start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, while Kirk Cousins is set to lead the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup. Both quarterbacks are listed first on their depth charts.

Brock Purdy #13 of the 49ers and Kirk Cousins #8 of the Vikings (Source: Stacy Revere/Michael Reaves — Getty Images)

Purdy comes into the game after an outstanding performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns in San Francisco’s 46-40 victory.

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His connection with Christian McCaffrey and the return of Deebo Samuel have given Kyle Shanahan‘s offense additional options heading into a difficult matchup against Minnesota’s defense.

On the other sideline, Cousins is coming off a successful return to Minnesota’s starting lineup. He threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

His experience and familiarity with the organization have provided Minnesota with stability at a position that has undergone significant changes during the season. So… the quarterback matchup will be particularly interesting.

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Who are the backup quarterbacks for the 49ers and Vikings?

Mac Jones is listed as Brock Purdy’s backup for the 49ers, while Carson Wentz is second on the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart behind Kirk Cousins. Kyler Murray will not serve as the backup quarterback as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

San Francisco 49ers QB depth chart

Brock Purdy – Starter

Mac Jones – Backup

Kurtis Rourke – Third-string quarterback

Jones provides San Francisco with an experienced alternative if Purdy cannot continue. He has previously started games for the Patriots and Jaguars, giving Shanahan another quarterback with NFL starting experience.

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Rourke completes the 49ers’ quarterback group as the third option. The former Ohio University standout is listed behind Purdy and Jones on the team’s November 17 depth chart.

Minnesota Vikings QB depth chart

Kirk Cousins – Starter

Carson Wentz – Backup

Max Brosmer – Third-string quarterback

Wentz moves into the backup role after previously stepping in for Kyler Murray during his hamstring absence. The veteran has already started games for Minnesota this season, including victories against the Packers and Bears.

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Brosmer remains an option further down Minnesota’s quarterback rotation. The young quarterback previously served as the backup when Wentz started against the Bills, giving him some experience in the team’s game-day QB group.

Key takeaways