The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are bringing NFL action to Mexico City for Week 11, with fans set to create an electric atmosphere. The crowd expected at Estadio Azteca adds another layer to this international showdown.

The NFL‘s return to Mexico City is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the 2026 regular season. The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are set to meet on November 22 at Estadio Banorte for a Week 11 game.

Interest in the international showdown has been remarkable, with Ticketmaster reporting that 834,000 fans entered its virtual queue when tickets went on sale. The potential demand reached approximately 2.2 million seats.

The occasion carries significance for both franchises. San Francisco is returning to Mexico City for the first time since 2022, while Minnesota will make its debut in the country. Supporters are traveling from across Mexico and abroad.

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How many fans can Estadio Banorte hold for 49ers vs Vikings?

Estadio Banorte has an official capacity of approximately 87,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Latin America. The venue, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, will host the NFL’s Week 11 international matchup.

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The stadium recently underwent a major renovation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The project included improvements to the stands, seating areas, accessibility, hospitality spaces and technology, while maintaining the venue’s historic structure.

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The demand for the NFL matchup has been considerably higher than the available seating. According to figures reported by Ticketmaster Mexico, approximately 834,000 fans entered the virtual queue to purchase tickets.

Based on an average of 2.6 tickets per transaction, the potential demand reached approximately 2.2 million seats, far exceeding the stadium’s capacity. This makes the 49ers-Vikings matchup a major event for the NFL’s Mexican fanbase.

Is 49ers vs Vikings sold out in Mexico City?

Tickets for the 49ers vs. Vikings game were reported as sold out following the general sale on September 22. According to El Financiero, Ticketmaster announced that no tickets were available one hour after general sales began.

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The general sale was the final opportunity for fans who had missed the two previous presales. American Express cardholders had access to the first presale, which ran from September 14 to September 16, while Banorte customers had an exclusive purchasing window from September 17 to September 19.

The enormous interest was already evident during the presale period. More than 300,000 people reportedly attempted to obtain tickets during the American Express presale, before the number of fans in the virtual queue eventually reached 834,000 during the overall ticket-buying process.

Key takeaways

San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings meet on November 22 at Estadio Banorte.

meet on November 22 at Estadio Banorte. Estadio Banorte holds approximately 87,000 spectators for the Week 11 international matchup.

holds approximately for the Week 11 international matchup. Tickets for the 49ers-Vikings game sold out within one hour of general sales.