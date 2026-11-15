Is Jordan Addison playing today for Vikings vs Packers in Week 10 of 2026 NFL season?

The Minnesota Vikings will play a vital game against the Green Bay Packers, but will wideout Jordan Addison play?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is officially a game-time decision for Sunday’s NFC North clash against the Green Bay Packers. The wideout injured his thumb during Friday’s practice session and carries a questionable designation into Week 10.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there is “some doubt” surrounding Addison’s availability, noting he “will have his status determined closer to game time“. This could be a blow, as the Packers defense has improved massively in recent weeks and Addison is clearly one of the team’s best weapons.

Consequently, the 6-2 Vikings may have to rely heavily on Tai Felton and Myles Price alongside superstar Justin Jefferson. Official inactive lists will be released roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.

Advertisement

Addison season has been underwhelming

Addison has struggled to generate consistent production throughout the first half of the 2026 NFL season. Across seven appearances, he has recorded just 18 receptions on 36 targets for 277 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Addison (thumb) will have his Week 10 status determined "closer to game time."



Via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/rs5iAbSoxN — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 15, 2026

His 50 percent catch rate represents a career low, and he was held completely without a reception in both Week 1 against Green Bay and Week 5 against New Orleans. Even with Kirk Cousins back under center, Addison has operated largely as a boom-or-bust secondary option.

Advertisement

Addison still has plenty of potential

Despite his slow start, Addison’s dynamic route-running and downfield tracking skills still make him a dangerous perimeter weapon. He averages a career-best 15.4 yards per reception this season. That’s highlighted by a 90-yard touchdown performance in Week 3 against Tampa Bay.

Addison already proved his ceiling by catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season with Cousins. Once his thumb heals, his chemistry with Cousins gives Minnesota plenty of explosive upside down the stretch.

Key takeaways

Jordan Addison is a game-time decision against the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury.

against the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury. Addison has recorded 18 receptions for 277 receiving yards and one touchdown this season.

and one touchdown this season. Jordan Addison caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns during his 2023 rookie season.