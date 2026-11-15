When can Tyreek Hill play again? Injured WR still a free agent amid Chiefs rumors

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent, with the Kansas City Chiefs being one of the teams linked to the star wide receiver in recent weeks.

Tyreek Hill has been one of the most talked-about names in recent weeks, frequently linked to a potential return to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the wide receiver is making good progress in his recovery from injury, there is still no clear timeline for when he will officially be able to put his helmet and pads back on.

A few days ago, agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that Hill has not yet been medically cleared, but as soon as he is, every interested team will be notified immediately. “Right now, I’m still working the phones for Tyreek Hill,” he said on The Pat MacAfee Show. “And as soon as Tyreek is healthy and is cleared medically, I’m letting teams know.”

That said, once Cheetah is back to 100% physically, all 32 NFL teams will have the opportunity to pursue his services. Where will one of the most explosive wide receivers in recent memory ultimately land?

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Overcoming a devastating injury

Tyreek Hill’s career took a devastating turn back on September 29, 2025, when he suffered a catastrophic dislocated left knee along with multiple torn ligaments—including his ACL. The gruesome injury happened right after he hauled in a catch and got tackled awkwardly along the sideline during a game in Miami, forcing medical staff to put his leg in a cast on the spot before rushing him to a local hospital.

Tyreek Hill attends Madden Bowl presented by SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™.

Because the structural damage was so severe, the “Cheetah” had to undergo multiple surgeries and an intense, year-plus rehab process—leaving him as a free agent still awaiting full medical clearance as the 2026 season rolls on.

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Was Hill at his best in Kansas City?

During his six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill racked up 479 receptions for 6,630 receiving yards and 56 receiving touchdowns across 91 regular-season games, while also adding 719 rushing yards with 6 scores and 5 return touchdowns. In that span, he captured a Super Bowl LIV ring, made six straight Pro Bowls (2016–2021), earned three First-Team All-Pro nods (2016, 2018, 2020) plus a Second-Team selection, and landed on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Whether that was his absolute peak depends on what you value most: his raw volume actually exploded later in Miami—where he posted back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons and led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13) in 2023—but his Kansas City era was easily his most decorated and efficient all-around stretch, pairing elite deep-threat explosiveness with championship glory alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Tyreek Hill before a Chiefs game.

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Key takeaways