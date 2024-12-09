NFL News: Vikings' Jordan Addison recalls warning about Sam Darnold on Draft Day

As the NFL regular season progresses, the Minnesota Vikings continue their postseason push with another impressive victory, this time over Atlanta. With standout performances across the board, the Vikings are relying on Sam Darnold’s stellar season, along with contributions from players like Jordan Addison, who, following the game, reflected on his comments during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead to next week, the Vikings have a chance to secure their spot in the playoffs. Darnold and Addison are generating plenty of buzz among fans, with their explosive performance in the win over the Falcons—five touchdowns in total—being one of the best individual showings of the week.

Addison, in particular, sent a clear message to the rest of the league—a sentiment he shared back during the draft when he predicted he and Darnold would become one of the NFL‘s top duos. “I told him at the draft that we were going to be the best duo in the league. I don’t know if you all remember, but I’m going to bring it up again now,” he said.

Before these bold words, Addison spoke highly of his team and their performance this season as the Vikings near the postseason. “I’ll give credit to the whole team—our offensive and defensive lines, and my quarterback doing a great job. But outside of football, we’re just a really tight-knit group,” Addison added.

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 14: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings runs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Darnold’s comments on Vikings’ performance

Following the Vikings’ victory over the Falcons, Darnold spoke to the media about the game and the team’s resilient performance. “I think it’s a testament to our resilience. We just keep our heads down, taking it one week at a time, and with players like this, it’s a lot of fun,” Darnold said.

He also praised key contributors, including tight end Josh Oliver: “He made a big play at the end. Also, TJ, Johnny, BP, Speedy… the list goes on. We’ve got so many weapons on this team. And of course, the offensive line does their job every single day, making my job much easier.”

Vikings’ performance against the Falcons

While the Falcons managed to keep things tight early, tying the game 7-7 in the first quarter, the Vikings took control in the second quarter. Darnold connected with Justin Jefferson on a 12-yard touchdown pass — Jefferson’s second score of the game — giving Minnesota a 14-10 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Atlanta responded, drawing even with a touchdown and a field goal to make it 17-14. However, in the final period, Darnold and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison took over. The duo combined for two touchdowns: a 11-yard pass and a 6-yard touchdown, sealing the victory for the Vikings.

In the end, the Vikings relied on standout performances from Addison, who rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and Darnold, who threw for 347 yards, to secure a hard-fought victory. Despite a strong effort from their opponents, the Vikings emerged victorious. Looking ahead, their next challenge will come against the Bears.