Why isn’t Jordan Addison playing today for Vikings vs Saints in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

Jordan Addison won't be playing for the Minnesota Vikings as they face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a big blow as one of their best wideouts, Jordan Addison, won’t be playing for them in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints.

Addison is dealing with a hamstring injury, hence his absence, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, the Vikings also answered if Justin Jefferson is playing today vs Saints.

The other big-name wide receiver on the roster is Odell Beckham Jr., who isn’t playing for the Giants anymore. Still, he is inactive. Hence, it’s going to be a real challenge for quarterback Kyler Murray to move the chains, though having Jefferson always help.

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Murray has formed chemistry with TE TJ Hockenson

The Vikings have dealt with wide receiver injuries all season long. Hence, the tight end TJ Hockenson has become very important. While Murray missed a couple of games, last week they played and found natural chemistry.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is active today vs. the Saints.



Vikings WRs Jordan Addison and Odell Beckham Jr. are inactive today. pic.twitter.com/zwbVL0AKCk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Hockenson had a season-high game in targets (13), catches (13), and receiving yards (119). Justin Jefferson will serve as the home run weapon in this game, but Hockenson is the safety net for Murray.

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Vikings WR depth chart vs Saints

The Minnesota Vikings WR depth chart against the New Orleans Saints is thin. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell is a masterful playcaller, so the offense should still work at some degree. This is the full depth chart:

Justin Jefferson

Jauan Jennings

Tai Felton

Myles Price

Key takeaways

Jordan Addison will miss Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.

against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. TJ Hockenson set season highs with 13 targets, 13 catches, and 119 receiving yards.

with 13 targets, 13 catches, and 119 receiving yards. Justin Jefferson and Jauan Jennings lead Minnesota’s wide receiver depth chart for Week 5.