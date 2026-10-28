Jerry Jones teases moves for Cowboys before trade deadline, but says it’s ‘unlikely’

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to strengthen their roster in key areas.

The Dallas Cowboys’ latest win sent a warning to the NFC East, showing that the team is gradually finding its rhythm. However, there are still areas that need to be addressed, and while America’s Team have an opportunity to strengthen their roster before the trade deadline, Jerry Jones is not entirely convinced that a deal will get done.

“If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ website. “But the adding to it is a big statement. It’s unlikely we’ll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it’s there, I’ll do it.”

Joey Porter Jr. recently arrived to strengthen the secondary, but defensive issues still appear to be the Cowboys’ biggest concern. With several names being discussed, it remains to be seen whether the team will ultimately make a trade to bolster this unit.

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Trade deadline is fast approaching

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is officially set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 PM ET. Coming right after Week 9 action wraps up, it gives front offices one final chance to either load up for a deep playoff push or sell off assets to stock up on draft picks before the midseason window slams shut for good.

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders.

Prioritizing the running game in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys’ most recent win over the Philadelphia Eagles had a distinctive feature: their running game forced their opponents to focus on stopping it, allowing Dak Prescott to approach his playbook differently. This is something Jerry Jones valued as the team looks ahead to the remainder of the season.

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“That lets us have the opportunity to get Dak under center a lot more, and that’s a big key too,” Jones said. “That presents a different defensive challenge for the opponent if he can get under center a lot. We saw that happen acceptably well.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys jogs to the locker room after the game.

What’s next for the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into an intriguing stretch in their 2026 schedule. First up, they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 1, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. After that, they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 8, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Finally, they return home to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 15, back at AT&T Stadium.

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Key takeaways