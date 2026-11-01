Jerry Jones throws Cowboys under the bus but spares Brian Schottenheimer after Cardinals loss

Jerry Jones recently teased moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Following the Dallas Cowboys‘ 33-30 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it’s unclear whether Dallas will be a buyer or seller at the deadline. Based on his latest comments, though, in which he had head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s back, it’s clear Jones may want to send some players to the moon.

“I will say that a lot of people let Brian (Schottenheimer) down today,” Jerry Jones stated postgame, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And so, for whatever criticism we want to have of Brian, we going to all get in line. That was a total team effort out there for us. We have to be better than that when we can get our hands on a win and then drop the ball.”

Jones’ message won’t cancel out the noise surrounding Schottenheimer and the growing calls for the Cowboys to move on from him. However, he did shed light on how the front office evaluates the situation, and his comments are very telling about what could happen to the head coach.

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For the time being, Schottenheimer is staying off the hot seat, but life changes fast in the NFL, and he’s walking a thin line, even if Jones won’t publicly lash out at him.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 8 loss changes things for Cowboys

Jones is never one to mince words, especially after disappointing losses, which the Cowboys seem to collect year after year. At the end of the day, Jones is the one paying the bills in Arlington. He’s more than entitled to his opinion, and if something isn’t right, he won’t hesitate to call it out.

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Jones didn’t give out any names, but fans across the NFL may find out who Dallas is most upset with in the coming days if there are sudden roster moves before the trade deadline (Nov. 10).

Cowboys crash and burn in Week 8

Fans at AT&T Stadium should have grown suspicious as the Cowboys headed into halftime with a two-possession lead and seemingly in control of the game. It’s rarely that simple for Dallas, and soon things would turn chaotic. Failing to capitalize on drives with touchdowns and settling for field goals came back to bite them.

Of course, allowing the Cardinals to score a touchdown on a last-ditch, eight-play, 80-yard drive when Arizona had no timeouts was the last straw. The Cardinals even gave the Cowboys a chance, as kicker Chad Ryland missed the extra point that would have sealed the win in regulation.

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In overtime, the Cardinals punted on their opening drive, leaving Dallas with a chance to score and win the game. It was three-and-out for the Boys, giving the ball back to the Cards, and that was all she wrote. Ryland wouldn’t miss another easy kick, and there was no miracle for the self-wounded Cowboys.

Tough picture for Dallas

The Cowboys are now 3-5 on the year. With the New York Giants on a bye and either the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Commanders set to lose as the divisional rivals meet on Sunday night, the Cowboys let a key chance to narrow the race for the NFC East title slip through their fingers.

One may say it’s still early in the 2026 NFL season, but this Week 8 defeat hurts in so many ways that it almost feels hope-crushing for Dallas.

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Key takeaways