Cowboys’ Jerry Jones denies underestimating Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade with Packers

One of the NFL’s most high-profile trades in recent years involved Micah Parsons’ departure from the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones, who typically takes the lead in negotiations, made it clear that America’s Team did not undervalue the pass rusher when they sent him to the Green Bay Packers, securing a significant return in exchange.

“We did not underestimate (Micah Parsons’) ability. It was reinforced when Green Bay gave us all the picks that we got. We’re on plan with how we’re using those picks. We want to have that show up in success with wins on the field. But nothing about that has surprised me at all. And we wish Micah the best,” Jones said on 1053 The Fan.

The Cowboys and Packers will face off in the upcoming Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup. Parsons, who is still recovering from an injury, will cheer on his teammates from the sidelines at Lambeau Field in a game filled with emotions and plenty of storylines.

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Cowboys got a big return in Parsons trade

The Cowboys traded superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for a massive package centered on draft capital and defensive depth. In return, Dallas received Green Bay’s 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and Pro Bowl veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Micah Parsons of Green Bay Packers.

Jerry Jones’ team parted ways with the All-Pro pass rusher after contract extension talks stalled, paving the way for Green Bay to lock up Parsons with a massive four-year, $188 million extension upon his arrival.

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Immediate adjustments on defense

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense must urgently make structural adjustments if they hope to salvage their 2026 season. Through the first five weeks, the unit has been an absolute liability, ranking dead last in the NFL by allowing an alarming 168.4 rushing yards per game and holding a league-worst 32nd ranking in third-down defense.

The inability to stop the run or get off the field on key downs prompted owner Jerry Jones to step in; following a frustrating week, the owner announced Cowboys’ change to defense as defensive coordinator Christian Parker moves from the sidelines to the coaches’ booth in hopes of better calling plays and stabilizing a leaky unit.

Key takeaways

Jerry Jones denied that the Cowboys underestimated Micah Parsons in their trade with Green Bay.

Micah Parsons in their trade with Green Bay. Dallas received two first-round picks and Kenny Clark in exchange for Micah Parsons.

in exchange for Micah Parsons. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will move to the coaches’ booth to call plays.