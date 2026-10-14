Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer defies Jerry Jones’ report on Christian Parker’s new booth role

Jerry Jones announced the arrival of Mike Pettine to the Dallas Cowboys, although Brian Schottenheimer continues to trust Christian Parker as defensive coordinator.

With five weeks of the 2026 NFL season in the books, roster and coaching changes are beginning to take place across the league. Jerry Jones announced Mike Pettine’s arrival to the Dallas Cowboys, although Brian Schottenheimer still has confidence in Christian Parker as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“There’s a good chance Christian is on the field,” Schottenheimer said during his press conference. “Christian Parker is our defensive coordinator. All (defensive) decisions will go through him.”

The coach also addressed the possibility of Parker taking on a new role in the booth. “None of those decisions have been finalized.” To address their shortcomings, it is clear that certain changes need to be made within the Cowboys organization.

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Defensive issues plague America’s Team

The Cowboys’ defense has been an absolute trainwreck through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, sitting near the absolute bottom of the league in both total yards yielded (31st) and points allowed (26th) while ranking dead last in EPA per play. Despite investing heavy capital during the offseason, the unit has looked completely lost—failing to generate consistent pressure, bleeding big plays, and forcing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker into a trial by fire.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys.

Desperate to stop the bleeding before the season completely spirals, Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer coaxed veteran defensive guru Mike Pettine out of retirement as a senior defensive assistant. The hope is that Pettine’s extensive experience—and his mastery of disguised pressures and mug fronts—can act as a steadying hand for Parker, help fix the scheme’s massive coverage gaps, and salvage America’s Team on that side of the ball.

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A big opportunity to fix the problems

America’s Team face a massive Week 6 matchup this Sunday, October 18, against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, giving their struggling defense the perfect stage to make a statement. Heading into Green Bay sitting at 2–3 after a tough loss to the Buccaneers, the Cowboys desperately need to clean up their schemes, tighten coverage gaps, and show immediate progress.

Going up against a solid Packers squad in a high-stakes primetime environment isn’t an easy task, but if Dallas can dial up pressure and hold its ground, it could be the exact turning point its defense needs to get the season back on track.

Key takeaways

Brian Schottenheimer stated Christian Parker is our defensive coordinator.

Jerry Jones announced Mike Pettine’s arrival to the Dallas Cowboys.

to the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys defense ranks dead last in EPA per play.