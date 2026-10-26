Lamar Jackson’s status is in ‘decent spot’ to play for Ravens vs Bills in Week 8

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could potentially make his return in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter delivered encouraging news regarding Lamar Jackson ahead of their Week 8 clash. The Buffalo Bills are on the schedule, so it’s a vital game.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter stated that the star quarterback sits in a “decent spot” with his health this week, though he declined to fully confirm Jackson‘s status for Week 8. The decision of him not playing in Week 7 surprised fans after the dual-threat QB participated in limited practice drills during the week.

Minter emphasized that performance readiness dictates Jackson’s availability. “If he’s able to play the way that he needs to play, then he will play,” Minter told reporters on Monday. The Ravens need him to beat the Bills.

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Ravens without Lamar Jackson have struggled

The Ravens boast a significantly more productive attack when Jackson leads the huddle. In four games with Jackson starting, Baltimore gained 506 yards, 312 yards, 378 yards, and 384 yards. That equals 1,580 total offensive yards, generating an impressive average of 395.0 yards per contest.

Without Jackson on the field, Baltimore generated far less offensive firepower. In three games started by Tyler Huntley, the Ravens gained 391 yards against Atlanta, 235 yards against Cleveland, and 359 yards against Cincinnati. That drops their output to 985 total yards, averaging only 328.3 yards per game.

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Ravens vs Bills is a key game for Baltimore in 2026

Both Baltimore and Buffalo enter this Week 8 battle as heavyweight contenders in the AFC. The Bills currently hold a 5-1 record, while the Ravens are behind at 4-3. A head-to-head victory provides massive leverage when determining potential postseason seeding tiebreakers down the road.

Securing the conference’s number one seed awards home-field advantage and the lone first-round bye in January. Jackson’s presence gives Baltimore its best chance to outduel Josh Allen’s high-flying offense and reassert control in the AFC race.

Key takeaways

Lamar Jackson sits in a “decent spot” with his health ahead of Week 8.

with his health ahead of Week 8. The Baltimore Ravens averaged 395.0 total offensive yards per game in Lamar Jackson’s starts.

in Lamar Jackson’s starts. The Buffalo Bills hold a 5-1 record entering Week 8 against the Ravens.