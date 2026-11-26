The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Thanksgiving showdown, with both teams looking to strengthen their playoff position. Their Week 12 quarterback depth charts add another layer of intrigue to one of the NFL's biggest matchups.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are set to renew one of the NFL‘s defining quarterback rivalries. The two have split their first 10 head-to-head meetings, and their latest showdown arrives with both offenses looking to make a statement.

The Bills have the edge in the standings, but Kansas City is close enough to make this Thanksgiving clash feel like a potential playoff preview. Buffalo sits at 9-1, with the Chiefs at 8-2, and the winner could gain a valuable advantage.

Kansas City has also been monitoring Mahomes’ knee and right elbow, although he participated fully in Wednesday’s practice. The official depth charts provide the clearest picture of each team’s quarterback order.

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What is the Bills QB depth chart for Week 12?

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback depth chart for Week 12 lists Josh Allen as the starting quarterback and Kyle Allen as his backup. Buffalo enters its Thanksgiving matchup against Kansas City with its usual quarterback order.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Source: Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

Buffalo has been one of the NFL’s strongest teams in 2026, entering Week 12 with a 9-1 record and the best mark in the AFC. They have won four consecutive games since their Week 7 bye, including a 26-9 victory over the Dolphins in Week 11.

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Allen has continued to lead an explosive offense that averages 31.3 points per game, the second-highest figure in the league. Buffalo also ranks among the NFL’s most productive teams offensively, averaging 388.5 total yards per game.

What is the Chiefs QB depth chart for Week 12?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback depth chart for Week 12 lists Patrick Mahomes as the starter, Justin Fields as the backup and Garrett Nussmeier as the third-string quarterback.

Patrick was listed with knee and right elbow issues on the Chiefs’ Wednesday injury report, but he participated fully in practice and did not receive a game-status designation. That indicates he was not listed as questionable or out.

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Kansas City enters Week 12 with an 8-2 record, sitting near the top of the AFC standings. The Chiefs have bounced back from consecutive losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos by winning their last three games.

Mahomes has been outstanding during that stretch. He threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona, and since Week 8, he leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Key takeaways

Josh Allen starts at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills , with Kyle Allen serving as backup.

, with Kyle Allen serving as backup. The Buffalo Bills enter Week 12 with a 9-1 record after winning four straight games.

after winning four straight games. Patrick Mahomes starts for the Kansas City Chiefs, backed up by Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier.