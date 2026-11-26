The Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal Week 12 showdown, with major implications for the 2026 NFL season. Each possible outcome could reshape the AFC race and set the tone for the weeks ahead.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set for a Thanksgiving night showdown with major implications for the 2026 NFL playoff race. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet again in a matchup that could have a lasting impact on the AFC picture.

Buffalo enters Week 12 at 9-1, holding the top spot in the conference, while Kansas City is 8-2 and chasing the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. The stakes at Highmark Stadium go well beyond adding another victory to the record.

They have plenty to play for as the season moves toward its decisive stretch. A win, a loss or even a tie could shape their positioning in the race for the AFC’s top seed and division titles, making this one of the most consequential games.

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What happens if the Chiefs beat the Bills today?

If the Chiefs beat the Bills, they will improve to 9-2 and Buffalo will fall to 9-2. Kansas City would strengthen its position in the AFC playoff race and gain a valuable head-to-head win against the conference’s top team.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The victory would also give the Chiefs a major boost in the AFC West. Kansas City enters Week 12 at 8-2, tied with the Denver Broncos in overall record but behind them in the division tiebreaker. A win would put the Chiefs at 9-2.

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A Chiefs win would also make the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed more competitive. Buffalo would drop to 9-2, while Kansas City would have the head-to-head advantage if both teams finish with the same record.

What happens if the Chiefs lose to the Bills today?

If the Chiefs lose to the Bills, they will drop to 8-3 while Buffalo improves to 10-1. The Bills would strengthen their hold on the AFC’s No. 1 seed, while the Chiefs would remain in the playoff picture but face a tougher path toward the division title.

Kansas City would stay behind Denver in the AFC West standings, and the Broncos could extend their advantage with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. The NFL’s playoff model puts the Chiefs’ chances of winning the division at 35% after a loss, down from 44% before Week 12.

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A defeat would also severely damage Kansas City’s hopes of securing the AFC’s top seed. The Chiefs enter the game with a 13% chance of finishing first in the conference, but that figure would fall to just 2% with a loss in Buffalo.

What happens if the Chiefs tie the Bills today?

If the Chiefs and Bills go to overtime and tie, they will finish the game at 8-2-1 and Buffalo at 9-1-1. The tie would count as half a win and half a loss for both teams, leaving the Bills ahead in the AFC standings by winning percentage.

Kansas City would remain behind Denver in the AFC West, since the Broncos entered Week 12 at 8-2. A tie would give the Chiefs a winning percentage of .773, compared with Denver’s .800, so Kansas City would not move ahead of its division rival based on that result alone.

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If the game is tied at the end of regulation, the NFL’s regular-season overtime rules provide one 10-minute extra period. Both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball, even if the first team scores a touchdown. If the score remains tied when overtime expires, the game is officially recorded as a tie.

Key takeaways