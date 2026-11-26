Taylor Swift’s attendance is one of the biggest questions ahead of the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thanksgiving showdown. With Travis Kelce preparing for a holiday matchup in Buffalo, speculation is building over whether she will make a special appearance.

Taylor Swift has become one of the most closely watched faces in the NFL stands. As Travis Kelce prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs’ primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills, fans are wondering whether the pop superstar will make the trip.

She was last spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22 as the Chiefs faced the Cardinals. She celebrated alongside her family and the Kelce family, but this time the setting is different: Kansas City will be on the road in Buffalo.

The Thanksgiving game also marks a special holiday for them, who married in July and are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. Neither has publicly confirmed whether she will be in attendance.

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Why could Taylor Swift skip the Bills vs. Chiefs game?

Taylor Swift could skip the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thanksgiving game because it is a road matchup, and she has generally attended Chiefs home games rather than traveling for regular-season games away from Kansas City.

Taylor Swift looks on during a game of the Kansas City Chiefs (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

However, neither Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed her plans for Thanksgiving, so her attendance remains unconfirmed. She was last seen supporting Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22.

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Her appearance continued a familiar pattern of cheering for her husband at home, but Buffalo presents a different situation. There are a few reasons why she might decide not to make the trip:

Her history with road games: Swift has rarely attended regular-season Chiefs games on the road. She did travel to Buffalo for the 2024 AFC Championship Game, but that was a playoff matchup.

Privacy and security: Some reports have speculated that the security arrangements at Arrowhead make it easier for Swift to attend home games. However, there has been no confirmed explanation from Swift or her representatives that security is the reason for skipping away games.

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Thanksgiving plans: This is Swift and Kelce’s first Thanksgiving as a married couple, following their July 2026 wedding. Kelce has said he is excited about spending his first holiday season as a married man, but he has not revealed whether they will celebrate together in Buffalo or elsewhere.

There is also a recent precedent: She did not attend Kansas City’s Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. That does not confirm she will miss this year’s matchup, but it adds to the uncertainty surrounding her plans.

Will Travis Kelce play against the Bills on Thanksgiving?

Travis Kelce is expected to play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, as he was not listed on the Chiefs’ final injury report for the Week 12 matchup. The tight end is not among the players ruled out.

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He is coming off a strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals on November 22, when he scored two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 34-7 victory. Taylor Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium to support him.

The Chiefs will face Buffalo at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, November 26, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. He will be a key target for Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City looks to continue its strong offensive form.

Key takeaways

Taylor Swift was last spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22 against the Cardinals.

against the Cardinals. Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed her Thanksgiving game attendance plans.

nor has publicly confirmed her Thanksgiving game attendance plans. Travis Kelce is expected to play for the Kansas City Chiefs against Buffalo.