Jordan Love is shining as the Packers' QB, but how is he doing off the field? Between contracts and endorsements, his fortune is surprising. Check out his current net worth and more here.

After taking on the starting role in 2023, following Aaron Rodgers’ departure, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has clearly showcased his potential on the field, leading his team to key victories.

His rise is not only promising in sports but also financially, as the talented player is on track to become one of the wealthiest players in the National Football League, with a millionaire fortune by 2024.

This meteoric rise speaks not only to his skills as a player but also to his ability to seize opportunities off the field, as he is building a career that extends beyond the sport itself. Here, check out his current net worth…

What is Jordan Love’s net worth?

Jordan Love‘s career has been impressive both on and off the field. According to Sportskeeda, the star quarterback currently has a net worth of approximately $50 million, making him one of the wealthiest players in the NFL.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after their 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

After being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2020, he started as a backup behind the legendary Aaron Rodgers. However, following Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets in 2023, he finally assumed the role of the starting quarterback.

His financial success largely comes from his career in the NFL, where he recently signed a historic contract extension with the Green Bay Packers worth $220 million, including a $75 million signing bonus.

His average annual salary is $55 million and has significantly increased over time. It is projected to reach $74.2 million by 2028, according to estimates from Pro Football Network.

Jordan has joined the long list of players who have not only captured the hearts of fans but also become some of the wealthiest in the industry. His salary made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023. (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Before signing his four-year, $220 million contract—which included a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million guaranteed—he had only achieved 10 career victories, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jordan Love’s endorsements

Jordan Love has significant endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Old Spice, Bose and American Family Insurance, reinforcing his image as a standout figure both on and off the field.

The Packers’ star quarterback has appeared in Old Spice campaigns, and his partnership with American Family Insurance places him among notable ambassadors like Derek Jeter and Christian Yelich.