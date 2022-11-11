Aaron Rodgers seems to be running out of time to win another Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, he could be among the quarterbacks to retire without winning a second Vince Lombardi trophy.

Winning the Super Bowl is without any doubt the biggest goal for all NFL fans, players, coaches, and executives. It's also the ultimate demand for every quarterback in the league. But everyone understands what an extremely difficult task it can be.

Therefore, the number of Super Bowl triumphs is not always the measuring stick to evaluate a quarterback's career. At the end of the day, this is a team sport and one player can't win a championship on his own.

There have been great signal-callers who never got their hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy, while others didn't get to win it more than once. Even though he still has time to add to his collection, Aaron Rodgers could be one of the latter.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has certainly made a strong case to be considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Therefore, having only one Super Bowl triumph remains a stain in a career full of MVP awards. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

While the Packers have not given him enough weapons after Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left, his play has also been on decline this season. Of course, Green Bay can still turn things around and prove everyone wrong this year, but it seems unlikely. He has a couple of years left in his contract, yet Rodgers' time to seek his second Super Bowl may have passed.

Russell Wilson

When Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl triumph in 2014, it looked like there were more titles on the way. However, the team couldn't get even close since then and Wilson is no longer in Seattle.

But the trade to the Broncos has so far been quite disappointing. Wilson, who turns 34 on Nov. 29, has struggled to play like his true self and it's safe to wonder whether this change of scenery will work out at some point. Wilson committed to a long-term deal in the Mile High City, but will he have enough time to win another Super Bowl?

Nick Foles

Needless to say, this one makes more sense than the aforementioned signal-callers. Nick Foles has pulled off probably the biggest upset in NFL history, leading the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl win in 2018, but it's hard to imagine him doing it twice.

Despite helping Philly win the coveted trophy, Foles' career hasn't taken off after that championship. After lackluster stints with the Jaguars and the Bears, now he's the Colts' backup QB behind Sam Ehlinger. Of course, if he finds a way to another Vince Lombardi before retiring, it would be like a script straight out of a movie.