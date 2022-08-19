The Green Bay Packers emphasized the WR position in the NFL Draft. They landed multiple promising prospects to try and replace Davante Adams. Needless to say, that's way easier said than done.

As talented as the young WR corps is, expecting a bunch of rookies to step up right away is a risky bet, to say the least. Now, the season is just around the corner, and it seems like they're far from where they should be at this point.

That's why Aaron Rodgers doubled down on the criticism of his young receivers. He addressed the Packers' preseason loss to the 49ers and defended Jordan Love despite his three-interception performance.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Says He Felt Bad For Jordan Love During Preseason Opener

“I felt really bad for Jordan the other night because, you know, we have a couple of total mental busts for picks,” Rodgers said. “We had a drop for a pick. Two guys running who knows what on the third one. He shouldn’t have thrown the ball there probably, but some of that is veteran stuff, making veteran mistakes.”

“Might look bad in the stat sheet with three picks, but the film tells a different story,” Rodgers said. “I thought he did some really good things. The most important for any age quarterback is the feet, throwing the ball on time and on rhythm. I think he’s done a really nice job of really focusing on the little things this training camp, throwing the ball more on time. It’s about consistency.”

Love threw three picks in the first half, but neither was his fault, at least to some degree. Rodgers is far from satisfied with what he's seen from his receiving corps, so the Packers could look to bring in more talent via trade or free agency before this goes out of hand.