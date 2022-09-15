Some predicted this could be a long year for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense, as the team didn't do all that much to replace Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling right away.

They did bring in some promising wideouts, but it's only natural to think they will need some time before being ready to make a true impact. And it's not like the Packers can afford to wait for years.

That's why Rodgers tried to get them up to speed with some tough love. However, he now realizes that things can't be forced, and all he can do with the young studs is be patient and let them develop.

NFL News: Rodgers Admits He Needs To Be Patient With His Young WRs

"There's a standard I'm going to hold these guys to because I believe in them, but also there's a patience that comes with the inexperience," Rodgers told the media. "I think I've learned how to balance that. But the direct conversations are the best way."

"These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them, and at the core of it is just communication,"Rodgers added. "At the end of the day, that's how that trust is built, through that direct communication."

"It's not (the same as) throwing to older guys out there," Rodgers added. "It's young guys who are very talented who are going to make some great plays sometimes, and there's going to be times when they don't make the right reaction. (It's about) just having patience with that. Because I think by the end of the year, they'll have it figured out."

That's the kind of leadership and mindset one would expect from a veteran QB. However, the team should also address its need for depth at WR by signing a couple of experienced players to help them win right now.