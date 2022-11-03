Many expected the Green Bay Packers to trade for a wide receiver before the deadline, but the team didn't make any move. Here's what Aaron Rodgers had to say about it.

With so many struggles early in the 2022 NFL season, the Packers were expected to make moves to help Aaron Rodgers in offense. But the deadline has passed and the wide receiver room looks unchanged in Green Bay.

That means Rodgers has to figure out how to get the best out of his young weapons, with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling no longer at Lambeau Field. Have the front office made a mistake in not trading for a wideout?

After showing concerns during training camp, Rodgers tried to have more patience on his teammates as the season went by, though he sometimes had a hard time doing so. With the trade market closed, the veteran quarterback addressed the front office's decision.

Aaron Rodgers backs the Packers front office on not trading for WRs

"The compensation for whatever players we were going after just didn't make sense," Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. "So I trust Brian, and we had some good conversations. We were in on some things. It just didn't pan out."

After all, it looks like Rodgers doesn't blame general manager Brian Gutekunst for not giving in to any demand. However, when asked if a traded needed to be made, Rodgers simply cited the front office's view.

"That's not my area of focus," Rodgers said. "Brian didn't think whatever was out there was worth whatever was required of what was given up. That just sends a message to us that we've got to play with the guys we've got and win with the guys we've got."

That's exactly what it looks like. The outlook is not encouraging, but Green Bay still has nine games left to turn its losing record around. On Sunday, the Packers visit the Lions aiming to end a four-game losing streak.