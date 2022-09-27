Aaron Rodgers is enjoying a good moment early in the 2022 NFL season as the Packers won two in a row to bounce back from the ugly loss in Week 1. With Davante Adams gone, the veteran quarterback revealed who's the perfect teammate in Green Bay.

The Packers have once again started the NFL season on the wrong foot, suffering a terrible defeat in the first week. However, it didn't take long for them to bounce back, as they picked up consecutive wins in their next two games.

Green Bay has taken care of business against the Bears before it claimed a hard-fought victory in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers looked far more comfortable in those two fixtures than in Week 1 against the Vikings.

A lot had been said about the Packers wideouts since the team traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas this offseason, as even the veteran quarterback expressed concerns during training camp. But that seems to be part of the past now, as Rodgers has identified the perfect teammate in this roster.

The perfect teammate at Packers, per Aaron Rodgers

In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about the importance of having Allen Lazard back and his contribution to the team. McAfee suggested Lazard is the perfect teammate for Rodgers, something the Packers QB agreed with.

"He is the perfect teammate," Rodgers said of Lazard. "He cares about it, he wants to be great, but he celebrates his teammates. He does the dirty work, he's always been a great blocker, and he does it without complaining.

"... We love his approach, and we love when he's part of the offense. ... He can do it all, he's a fantastic player. I love his story ... I'm really proud of him, he's got a great approach, he's a very good leader in our locker room and when he's out there, we're a much better team."

Lazard's stats may not be impressive, but that's the point. As Rodgers said, he does the dirty work. The Packers WR room is young, so having a guy like Lazard who's willing to do whatever it takes to help his team means a lot.