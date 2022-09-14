At some moment during training camp, Aaron Rodgers raised some eyebrows by calling out the Packers' young wideouts. But now, the veteran quarterback seems to have more faith in them.

The Green Bay Packers suffered a big loss when they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason. Eventually, Aaron Rodgers looked concerned about his offensive weapons for this season.

With Adams gone, the Packers were left with a young wide receiver room. Rodgers looked worried when he noticed struggles during training camp, though he later admitted they have to be patient with them - but not without keeping a high standard.

Rodgers changed the tone before the 2022 NFL season opener, heaping praise on Christian Watson. Even after a disappointing loss at Vikings, the veteran signal-caller has once again spoken highly of Watson as well as Romeo Doubs.

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers rookie WRs Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

"These are good kids," Rodgers said about Watson and Doubs, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. "They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them."

Rodgers faces a challenging task. This time, he has to help his wideouts to develop rather than relying on them like they had years of experience under their belts. However, Rodgers seems to believe he can get the best out of Watson and Doubs.

Robert Grifin III says the Packers should lean towards running game

"The Packers need to LEAN ALL THE WAY IN on their running game. Give AJ Dillion with his McThiccems for legs and Aaron Jones 15 carries a piece until they get more chemistry in the passing game. The Packers WR room has talent and will improve drastically over the season," Robert Grifin III tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers respond to the ugly defeat in Minnesota. On Sunday, they'll have a great opportunity for redemption against another division rival. After all, Rodgers knows a thing or two about beating the Bears.