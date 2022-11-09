The Green Bay Packers are going through their worst moment of the 2022 NFL season, having lost their five last games. Here's what Aaron Rodgers had to say to try and cheer up his teammates.

Many expected Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to have certain problems in offense when they lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the offseason. But no one thought they would struggle so much.

Green Bay is on its worst losing streak in years, having failed to pick up a victory in its last five games (L5). Its slump reached its lowest point on Sunday, when Matt LaFleur's team lost to the Lions in Detroit.

Rodgers had one of his worst performances in a long time, getting intercepted three times as his team scored less than 10 points. With the Packers' confidence decreasing week after week, the veteran quarterback is trying to lift spirits in the locker room.

Aaron Rodgers tries to lift Packers' confidence after Lions loss

“Cash it in, mentally," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show, via Packers Wire. "Just become an independent contractor almost. And I’ve seen this during my time, not really recently, but where everybody just kind of comes in and does their work and then goes home.

“To cede to the competitive greatness that lies within you, and what I mean by that is to let that take over and to let that be your North Star, and your guide, and to say, ‘I care so deeply about this, and I am so thankful for this opportunity and so grateful to still be out there playing, that no matter what happens to anybody on the squad, including myself, I’m going to go out and compete as hard as I can because that all I know how to do.’

"Maybe in that, there will be inspiration in others to raise their level of game, but that’s all I know how to do, and the opposite, like I said, I’ve seen it, and I hope I don’t see it moving forward, but that’s the other option, is to just come in, do your work. You can still be professional about it, but I’m going to keep choosing to come in, prepare as I always do, and go put out my competitive greatness on Sunday and hope it is good enough to win and inspire people. That’s all I know how to do.”

Rodgers may not be going through the best of times, but he certainly knows a thing or two about this league. Many are wondering whether Father Time has finally caught up to him, which is a valid concern. Even so, Rodgers' experience can still help the Packers get through this moment.