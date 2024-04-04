After a short stint sitting behind Matthew Stafford at the Los Angeles Rams, Carson Wentz joined the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the former first-rounder explained why he felt being Patrick Mahomes‘ backup was his best option.

“[There are] lots of unknowns about the future. It’s all [about] taking one day at a time, first and foremost. But, you know, [there is] big intrigue in wanting to come here. Why I’m here today is just the winning culture and seeing it from afar,” Wentz said, via ChiefsWire.

Selected second-overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft, the North Dakota State product was an MVP candidate in his second year until a serious knee injury ended his season. The Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII without him, and though Wentz got the job back after he recovered, his level was never the same again.

Wentz failed to get his career back on track with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, and a poor stint with the Washington Commanders the following year seemed to seal his fate as a starter. Now, he’s come to terms with being a backup and what a better place to do so than with the reigning champions. Mahomes’ presence means he won’t get to compete for the job but Wentz can be part of something big anyway.

“Seeing around the league for the last couple years, and just the culture that coach Reid has kind of set, and you see it and have admired it for years,” Wentz said. “That was a big piece of the puzzle for me and the desire to be here on a winning team, in a good culture, in a good community with a good fan base. Just seemed like a good fit.”

Wentz’s familiarity with Andy Reid, Chiefs

While Kansas City means a new story for Wentz, there’s a connection that may help him settle in. Doug Pederson, who was Wentz’s head coach in Philly, served as coordinator under Reid before taking over in the City of Brotherly Love, where he also played quarterback with Reid as HC.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know the X’s and O’s yet,” Wentz said. “I see them from afar watching film or games, you know, whenever I’d see the Chiefs on, on film and those types of things. But I would imagine it’ll make sense to me pretty quick because of that, you know, being five years with Coach [Doug] Pederson. And that offense is, you know, there’s always little intricacies and differences.”

This will be Wentz’s second year serving as a backup quarterback, after struggling to establish himself as a starter since he left the Eagles. Though it’s not easy to spend more time on the sidelines, the 31-year-old believes the Chiefs are the best opportunity in years for him.

“I think a lot of it will make sense to me and kind of resonate with me pretty quickly,” Wentz explained. “That part I’m looking forward to, you know, the last couple of years, offenses have been very different than I’ve been in. I’ve goten to see a lot, experience a lot. So I think this one will hit home and be the most familiar for me over the last couple of years.”