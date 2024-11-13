NFL News: Deion Sanders gives strong answer to rumors about his future as Cowboys' head coach

Deion Sanders sends a strong response to rumors about his potential future as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys bad moment includes a streak of four straight losses and a 3-6 record in the current 2024 NFL season, making head coach Mike McCarthy have one foot out of the franchise, especially because this is the last year of his contract. In the middle of the dance of names to replace him appeared Deion Sanders, who gave a strong answer to the situation.

Sanders is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in college football, where he leads his sons Shilo and Shedeur, one of the NCAAF stars who will likely move on to the NFL at the end of the current season. According to rumors, Deion’s continuity could be interrupted by the opportunity to jump to the National Football League as well as the young promises of his team.

After Sanders’ great work with the Buffaloes, his name has quickly emerged as a strong candidate to replace McCarthy on owner Jerry Jones’ Cowboys, a struggling team that will be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Deion Sanders’ answer to rumors of his future as Cowboys coach

On Tuesday, during an episode of Speak, Michael Irvin asked Sanders if he might take a job as head coach of the Cowboys next season. “Don’t start that. I love it where I am,” strongly answered Sanders, who then walked to the window to show that his office overlooks Folsom Field.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders’ season as head coach of the Buffaloes

Coach Prime’s Buffaloes have a 7-2 record and are in second place in the Big 12. His overall strategy is paying off with the talents of Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis Hunter. Because of his style, Deion Sanders’ promotion to the NFL seems imminent.

Names floated by Cowboys as McCarthy’s possible replacement

With the regular season just weeks away and the Cowboys far from the playoffs, speculation about McCarthy’s future is heating up. Jerry Jones’ comments on the matter are expected, but names of possible replacements have already surfaced.

In addition to Sanders, one potential coach being probed is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has been linked to multiple head coaching opportunities. Johnson has demonstrated an innovative approach to running plays, something that has made him a highly sought-after candidate.

